MENAFN - Mid-East Info) One FTS team will deliver design, HVAC, MEP, the cleanroom envelope, equipment, and qualification and validation Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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FTS Cleanrooms has been awarded a turnkey project to deliver an ISO Class 7 cleanroom facility for a medical device manufacturer in Abu Dhabi. The project was awarded in September 2026 and is now under construction.

The client will use the facility to manufacture therapeutic and auditory medical devices.

FTS Cleanrooms is responsible for the whole cleanroom, from design through construction to validation and handover. The scope covers the HVAC and MEP systems, the cleanroom walls, ceilings and doors, and cleanroom equipment including pass boxes, fan filter units, and HEPA/ULPA filters and housings, followed by qualification and validation. Design, build and validation stay with one team, so there are no handovers between separate contractors.

Many medical devices are assembled and packaged in classified cleanrooms to limit particle and microbial contamination. ISO Class 7 sets a maximum particle count for the air in those rooms, which the HVAC and filtration systems have to hold during production.

FTS Cleanrooms is a company delivering turnkey cleanroom solutions, design, manufacturing, and validation under one roof, for the pharmaceutical, biotech, healthcare, semiconductor, aerospace, food supplement, compounding pharmacy, veterinary, and medical device industries. FTS provides their services across the GCC, with their offices in the UAE and Saudi Arabia.

UAE: +971 50 213 6044 | +971 6 577 2230

KSA: +966 56 156 0646

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