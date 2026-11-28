Kalaburagi (Karnataka) [India], November 28 (ANI): Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge on Saturday questioned the Centre's proposed delimitation bill, alleging that the move was aimed at giving the government control over the delimitation commission and redrawing constituency boundaries to remain in power, while asking why the exercise was being linked to women's reservation when the relevant legislation had already been unanimously passed in 2023.

Speaking to reporters in Kalaburagi, Kharge alleged that the proposed Delimitation Bill was intended to ensure that the government had complete control over the delimitation commission. "I think, in my opinion, it has been brought in to ensure that the government has complete control over the delimitation commission itself. They want to redraw boundaries; they want to ensure demographics are divided so that they stay in power for the rest of their lives," he said.

Questioning the Centre's decision to base the proposed reservation framework on the 2011 Census and freeze it until 2051, Kharge said the government should instead use the findings of the ongoing Census, which is expected to be completed in 2027. "More importantly, it is based on a 2011 Census, which will be frozen until 2051, the reservation. If the government is really keen on social justice, if they are interested in ensuring everybody gets equitable power in society, they're doing a Census now. They can finish in 2027, which the central government is bound to do. They can fix the reservations on that. Why are they fixing it on 2011 and freezing it till 2051? So what is the actual hurry?" he asked.

He further questioned the rationale behind linking the women's reservation legislation with the delimitation exercise, pointing out that the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam had already been passed unanimously by Parliament in September 2023. "The women's reservation bill has nothing to do with the delimitation commission bill. The women's reservation bill has already been unanimously passed in September 2023. They just have to implement it. Why are they linking it to the delimitation bill? I don't understand. That's what we are asking," Kharge said.

On the proposed composition of the delimitation commission and the inclusion of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, Kharge questioned his role as a member with voting powers. He alleged that Kumar had failed to ensure the preparation of proper electoral rolls and claimed that 13 crore people had been disenfranchised. "Quite obviously, he's a member of the committee with voting power. If Gyanesh Kumar ji, as an Election Commissioner, is going to be in, as a Chief Election Commissioner, is going to be in the committee, you know what is going to happen? A person who could not even set the voter list right and has created chaos has ensured 13 crore people are disenfranchised. What will he do?" he said.

Alleging that the commission could function according to the wishes of the central government, Kharge said, "Here he will do whatever Modiji tells him, whatever Amit Shah ji tells him. He will draw the lines of boundaries for constituencies, the whims and fancies of the central government. So when the entire election delimitation commission is hijacked, what do you, what will you expect? Just like how they hijack the Election Commission, they want to do the same now."

Responding to a question on whether the proposed delimitation exercise would ensure justice for southern states, Kharge said the proposed 50 per cent increase in seats would apply uniformly to all states and would not address the existing difference in representation. "See, they have given a blanket 50 per cent increase. Even North Indian states have got that, no? So what is the logic, I don't understand? Unka agar 100 hai to abhi 150 ban gaya. Hamara agar 50 hai to 100 ban gaya. It's the same difference. The percentage remains the same for everybody," he said.

Questioning the need to increase the strength of Parliament, he added, "When you are not able to run the House with 543 people, when you are not able to, when 543 MPs are not able to keep their constituency issues or place them before Parliament effectively, how will 850 people do it? So what is the logic they have to explain?"

Meanwhile, reacting to the support extended by the DMK and the NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) to the proposed Delimitation Bill, CPI MP P Sandosh Kumar questioned the change in their position. "Those parties should explain why there is a sudden change of attitude. What compelled them to change? I can't comment on them, but many say about Operation Lotus and related issues. If they can believe Amit Shah's words now, like what happened last time, the same offer was there," he said.

The political exchanges come ahead of the special session of Parliament beginning November 30, during which the Centre is preparing to introduce the Delimitation (Second) Bill, 2026. The Union Cabinet has cleared three revised draft legislations, including the Constitution (132nd Amendment) Bill, 2026, the Delimitation (Second) Bill, 2026, and a proposed amendment to laws governing Union Territories.

The proposed Delimitation Bill provides for a 50 per cent increase in the number of Lok Sabha seats allocated to every state and Union Territory, along with a corresponding increase in the total number of seats in State Legislative Assemblies. The proposals are also aimed at facilitating the implementation of the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, which provides for 33 per cent reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and State Assemblies.

According to an official statement issued by the Lok Sabha Secretariat on Thursday, the Second Part of the Eighth Session of the Eighteenth Lok Sabha is scheduled to commence on Monday, November 30. Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju had earlier said the Central government had requested the Lok Sabha Speaker and the Rajya Sabha Chairman to reconvene the Lower House on November 30 and the Upper House on December 2 to transact essential government business. Parliament last met during the Monsoon Session 2026, which concluded with both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha being adjourned sine die on August 13, 2026.