Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 28 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak on Saturday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for deciding to move ahead with delimitation, saying the proposed increase in the number of seats in Parliament and state Legislative Assemblies would provide more opportunities for women to participate in politics. Pathak said women would no longer have to wait for reservation and that the proposed 50 per cent increase in seats would enhance their representation.“I would like to thank the honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi for deciding to pass the delimitation bill. Women will no longer have to wait any longer. The number of seats in Parliament and Legislative Assemblies will be increased by 50 per cent, which will increase women's participation. The number of seats will also increase in Uttar Pradesh, giving more opportunities to women and daughters to enter politics,” he said. He said the Prime Minister wanted to ensure that women, who constitute half of the country's population, received their rightful share. However, he alleged that the Congress and the Samajwadi Party were opposing the move.“Today, our daughters can be seen at every crossroads protecting the country and the state. Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav says that they stand with women, but they oppose this in Parliament. The public is watching this,” Pathak said. He further thanked women and mothers for their support and accused the Samajwadi Party of promoting“goons and mafia elements”, alleging that this was the reason behind its opposition to women's reservation.“Parliament is the strongest institution in the country. Everyone will have to agree with the decision taken by Parliament,” he added. Meanwhile, the proposed delimitation plan and women's reservation have triggered political reactions, with opposition parties questioning the Centre's intentions and planning to oppose the bill during the special session of Parliament. Samajwadi Party spokesperson Juhi Singh is among the party leaders responding to the proposed move. INDIA alliance leaders are also scheduled to meet in Delhi to discuss their strategy on the issue. In Balrampur, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath backed the delimitation and women's reservation bills, saying the exercise would be based on the 2011 Census. He appealed to all 80 MPs from Uttar Pradesh to support the proposed legislation. BSP chief Mayawati has welcomed the Centre's decision to implement women's reservation, while raising concerns over the absence of a separate provision for SC and ST women and the possibility of delimitation being used for political gains. Congress MP Imran Masood, meanwhile, said the campaign for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections is likely to begin in Saharanpur from December 10. On seat-sharing with the Samajwadi Party, he said a decision would be taken after discussions. (ANI)

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