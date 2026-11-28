Italy Steps In as Albanese Stranded at Costa Rica Airport
(MENAFN) The Italian Embassy in Costa Rica is providing consular assistance to UN Special Rapporteur Francesca Albanese after Costa Rican authorities refused her entry, the Italian Foreign Ministry said Friday.
In a statement, the ministry said the Italian ambassador contacted Albanese, the UN special rapporteur on the situation of human rights in the occupied Palestinian territories, and sent a consular official to the airport to assist her. Italian officials have repeatedly urged Costa Rican authorities to let her in, but she remains in the international transit area of the airport and has not formally entered the country, the ministry added.
Albanese has condemned the decision, rejecting allegations of links to terrorism and demanding that authorities back up their claims or apologize.
She landed at Juan Santamaria International Airport at the invitation of the University of Costa Rica, which was scheduled to award her an honorary doctorate Friday.
"This is where I will spend my first night in Costa Rica," Albanese wrote on X, posting a photo of her suitcase beside a row of empty seats. She also said authorities took her passport and that she was offered a detention room to sleep in.
In a video on social media, Omer Badilla, director-general of Costa Rica's immigration authority, said the UN rapporteur "was refused entry to the country because she is the subject of an international alert due to links to terrorist acts”. He gave no further details.
In a statement, the ministry said the Italian ambassador contacted Albanese, the UN special rapporteur on the situation of human rights in the occupied Palestinian territories, and sent a consular official to the airport to assist her. Italian officials have repeatedly urged Costa Rican authorities to let her in, but she remains in the international transit area of the airport and has not formally entered the country, the ministry added.
Albanese has condemned the decision, rejecting allegations of links to terrorism and demanding that authorities back up their claims or apologize.
She landed at Juan Santamaria International Airport at the invitation of the University of Costa Rica, which was scheduled to award her an honorary doctorate Friday.
"This is where I will spend my first night in Costa Rica," Albanese wrote on X, posting a photo of her suitcase beside a row of empty seats. She also said authorities took her passport and that she was offered a detention room to sleep in.
In a video on social media, Omer Badilla, director-general of Costa Rica's immigration authority, said the UN rapporteur "was refused entry to the country because she is the subject of an international alert due to links to terrorist acts”. He gave no further details.
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