Piura Floods Hit 700 Families, Hospital Evacuated
(MENAFN) Torrential rains swamped homes, streets and public infrastructure in Peru's northern region of Piura on Thursday, affecting hundreds of families, local broadcaster RPP Noticias reported.
The downpour lasted roughly 12 hours and flooded several neighbourhoods in Piura and the neighbouring districts of Castilla and Veintiséis de Octubre, RPP said.
In Ignacio Merino, about 700 families were affected as floodwater climbed to 1.5 metres in some areas, inundating homes and damaging furniture and household appliances.
Floodwaters also hit the Jose Cayetano Heredia Hospital, forcing authorities to move patients from the pneumoinfectious diseases ward into the hospital auditorium. Patients in more serious condition were transferred to intensive care.
The flooding also struck the Plaza de Armas in central Piura, along with roads, businesses and public buildings.
Peru's Armed Forces deployed personnel and pumping equipment to clear standing water from affected neighbourhoods, including Ignacio Merino. Residents said they struggled to leave their homes and criticised delays in getting pumps running, with some machines reportedly halting for lack of fuel.
Luis Vasquez Guerrero, head of Peru's National Institute of Civil Defence (Indeci), said preliminary estimates indicate around 2,000 families across Piura could see their ground floors flooded.
Authorities coordinated emergency assistance and the distribution of food supplies to affected residents.
Peru's National Meteorology and Hydrology Service (Senamhi) warned that moderate to heavy rainfall could persist in parts of the region over the next four days.
The downpour lasted roughly 12 hours and flooded several neighbourhoods in Piura and the neighbouring districts of Castilla and Veintiséis de Octubre, RPP said.
In Ignacio Merino, about 700 families were affected as floodwater climbed to 1.5 metres in some areas, inundating homes and damaging furniture and household appliances.
Floodwaters also hit the Jose Cayetano Heredia Hospital, forcing authorities to move patients from the pneumoinfectious diseases ward into the hospital auditorium. Patients in more serious condition were transferred to intensive care.
The flooding also struck the Plaza de Armas in central Piura, along with roads, businesses and public buildings.
Peru's Armed Forces deployed personnel and pumping equipment to clear standing water from affected neighbourhoods, including Ignacio Merino. Residents said they struggled to leave their homes and criticised delays in getting pumps running, with some machines reportedly halting for lack of fuel.
Luis Vasquez Guerrero, head of Peru's National Institute of Civil Defence (Indeci), said preliminary estimates indicate around 2,000 families across Piura could see their ground floors flooded.
Authorities coordinated emergency assistance and the distribution of food supplies to affected residents.
Peru's National Meteorology and Hydrology Service (Senamhi) warned that moderate to heavy rainfall could persist in parts of the region over the next four days.
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