NBC Reports Air Force Cloud Breach Exposes Military Data
(MENAFN) Hackers have breached a US Air Force cloud computing platform, potentially exposing sensitive military information, NBC News reported Friday, citing a US official.
The official confirmed the breach to NBC News but would not say when it occurred or what impact it may have had.
The Air Force declined to discuss the incident, citing security concerns.
“The department of the Air Force does not comment on the security posture, vulnerabilities, or operational status of specific networks and systems,” an Air Force spokesperson said.
The intrusion is the latest in a string of cybersecurity incidents involving US government systems. The FBI's National Crime Information Center, a database that federal, state and local law enforcement agencies use to share critical information, was also recently breached.
Asked about cybersecurity, the spokesperson said protecting military systems remains a priority.
“We continuously take prudent measures to protect department information, systems, and mission capabilities,” the spokesperson said Friday. “Ensuring the security, resilience, and availability of our most critical war fighting assets remains a top priority.”
The Air Force said it continues to assess and upgrade its cloud capabilities to meet changing operational, security, resilience, and user needs.
“Decisions regarding technical architecture, workload placement, contracts, and future capabilities are made through established governance, acquisition, and risk management processes.”
The official confirmed the breach to NBC News but would not say when it occurred or what impact it may have had.
The Air Force declined to discuss the incident, citing security concerns.
“The department of the Air Force does not comment on the security posture, vulnerabilities, or operational status of specific networks and systems,” an Air Force spokesperson said.
The intrusion is the latest in a string of cybersecurity incidents involving US government systems. The FBI's National Crime Information Center, a database that federal, state and local law enforcement agencies use to share critical information, was also recently breached.
Asked about cybersecurity, the spokesperson said protecting military systems remains a priority.
“We continuously take prudent measures to protect department information, systems, and mission capabilities,” the spokesperson said Friday. “Ensuring the security, resilience, and availability of our most critical war fighting assets remains a top priority.”
The Air Force said it continues to assess and upgrade its cloud capabilities to meet changing operational, security, resilience, and user needs.
“Decisions regarding technical architecture, workload placement, contracts, and future capabilities are made through established governance, acquisition, and risk management processes.”
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