Peruvian Air Force Helicopter Crashes in VRAEM Region
(MENAFN) A Peruvian Air Force helicopter crashed Friday during an operation to extract a military patrol in Peru's VRAEM region, triggering a search and rescue effort, military officials said.
The VRAEM Special Command, which operates under Peru's Joint Command of the Armed Forces, said the aircraft went down near Sanabamba. The command said it launched an operation to locate the helicopter and determine the condition of those on board, and promised further updates through official channels.
Peruvian outlet CARETAS reported the crash occurred in the Canayre district of the Ayacucho region. Citing media reports, it identified the aircraft as a Russian-made Mi-17.
Authorities have not disclosed how many people were aboard, nor confirmed whether anyone was killed or injured or whether there are survivors, CARETAS said. The cause and circumstances of the crash remain unclear.
The VRAEM Special Command, which operates under Peru's Joint Command of the Armed Forces, said the aircraft went down near Sanabamba. The command said it launched an operation to locate the helicopter and determine the condition of those on board, and promised further updates through official channels.
Peruvian outlet CARETAS reported the crash occurred in the Canayre district of the Ayacucho region. Citing media reports, it identified the aircraft as a Russian-made Mi-17.
Authorities have not disclosed how many people were aboard, nor confirmed whether anyone was killed or injured or whether there are survivors, CARETAS said. The cause and circumstances of the crash remain unclear.
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