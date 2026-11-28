Dow Posts Best Week in 4 Years as Tech Rebounds
(MENAFN) Wall Street closed out a turbulent Thanksgiving week with a sharp Friday rally, as technology stocks bounced back and pushed the Dow Jones Industrial Average to its strongest weekly performance in four years.
The Dow added 591.99 points, or 1.18%, to finish at 50,774.94. The S&P 500 climbed 1.60% to 7,297.49, and the Nasdaq Composite jumped 2.31% to 24,129.50. The Cboe Volatility Index (VIX), Wall Street's fear gauge, dropped 10.4% to roughly 24.
For the week, the Dow rose more than 5%. The S&P 500 gained 5.6%, its best week since April 2025, while the Nasdaq advanced over 6%, its largest weekly gain since April. Markets were shut Thursday for the holiday and ended trading early at 1 p.m. Eastern (1800 GMT) on Friday.
Tech rebounds after two down sessions
Anthropic shares surged nearly 11% Friday. Amazon and Broadcom each rose about 4%, and Meta Platforms gained more than 3%. Anthropic debuted on the Nasdaq last week after pricing its initial public offering at $83 per share, raising about $93.5 billion in gross proceeds, a figure that includes shares sold by existing shareholders.
The week's biggest swing came Monday, when Nvidia soared 31.5% after its board unanimously reinstated co-founder Jensen Huang as chief executive. The Dow leapt more than 1,400 points that session and the Nasdaq gained 6.51%. AI-linked stocks then surrendered part of those gains, sending the Nasdaq down 1.48% Tuesday and a further 0.62% Wednesday.
Treasury yields climb as inflation stays hot
The 10-year US Treasury yield rose 9.2 basis points Friday to 4.94%. Data released Wednesday showed the personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index, the Federal Reserve's preferred inflation measure, rose 3.8% in October from a year earlier. Core inflation, which strips out food and energy, came in at 3.3%. Both measures increased 0.3% from September.
Separate data showed the US economy expanded at a 4.3% annualized rate in the third quarter, revised up from an initial 3.4% estimate as investment and consumer spending figures were raised.
The Fed held its benchmark rate at 3.75% to 4% in October, after a quarter-point hike in September. Two policymakers favored another increase last month. The central bank meets next on Dec. 8–9.
European markets finish higher
The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 rose 1.08% to 643.85, lifting its weekly gain to 2.91%. Spain's IBEX 35 climbed 1.72% to 19,386.60, Germany's DAX rose 0.90% to 25,441.24, the UK's FTSE 100 added 0.84% to 10,698.81, and France's CAC 40 gained 0.58% to 8,156.09.
The euro slipped about 0.3% to $1.0940.
The Dow added 591.99 points, or 1.18%, to finish at 50,774.94. The S&P 500 climbed 1.60% to 7,297.49, and the Nasdaq Composite jumped 2.31% to 24,129.50. The Cboe Volatility Index (VIX), Wall Street's fear gauge, dropped 10.4% to roughly 24.
For the week, the Dow rose more than 5%. The S&P 500 gained 5.6%, its best week since April 2025, while the Nasdaq advanced over 6%, its largest weekly gain since April. Markets were shut Thursday for the holiday and ended trading early at 1 p.m. Eastern (1800 GMT) on Friday.
Tech rebounds after two down sessions
Anthropic shares surged nearly 11% Friday. Amazon and Broadcom each rose about 4%, and Meta Platforms gained more than 3%. Anthropic debuted on the Nasdaq last week after pricing its initial public offering at $83 per share, raising about $93.5 billion in gross proceeds, a figure that includes shares sold by existing shareholders.
The week's biggest swing came Monday, when Nvidia soared 31.5% after its board unanimously reinstated co-founder Jensen Huang as chief executive. The Dow leapt more than 1,400 points that session and the Nasdaq gained 6.51%. AI-linked stocks then surrendered part of those gains, sending the Nasdaq down 1.48% Tuesday and a further 0.62% Wednesday.
Treasury yields climb as inflation stays hot
The 10-year US Treasury yield rose 9.2 basis points Friday to 4.94%. Data released Wednesday showed the personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index, the Federal Reserve's preferred inflation measure, rose 3.8% in October from a year earlier. Core inflation, which strips out food and energy, came in at 3.3%. Both measures increased 0.3% from September.
Separate data showed the US economy expanded at a 4.3% annualized rate in the third quarter, revised up from an initial 3.4% estimate as investment and consumer spending figures were raised.
The Fed held its benchmark rate at 3.75% to 4% in October, after a quarter-point hike in September. Two policymakers favored another increase last month. The central bank meets next on Dec. 8–9.
European markets finish higher
The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 rose 1.08% to 643.85, lifting its weekly gain to 2.91%. Spain's IBEX 35 climbed 1.72% to 19,386.60, Germany's DAX rose 0.90% to 25,441.24, the UK's FTSE 100 added 0.84% to 10,698.81, and France's CAC 40 gained 0.58% to 8,156.09.
The euro slipped about 0.3% to $1.0940.
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