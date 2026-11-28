MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Solarious, a project developing blockchain infrastructure for verified renewable energy production, is preparing a Black Friday sale of its $SOLAR token. The planned campaign will offer eligible whitelist participants early access and the maximum available campaign bonuses of up to 20%, with registration and purchasing handled on separate pages.

The dedicated whitelist page will collect an email address and an Ethereum-compatible wallet address entered manually. Registration will not require users to connect a wallet or sign a blockchain transaction. This gives prospective participants a simple way to register their interest before entering the sale process.

Whitelist registration is a prerequisite for early access and maximum bonuses. Bonus eligibility will be checked against the wallet used at purchase, under the final campaign rules. Registration itself does not constitute a token purchase.

Participants should consult the official campaign announcement for the sale schedule, bonus levels and eligibility requirements. These details will determine how the whitelist benefits apply during the Black Friday sale.

Solarious is developing a Layer 1 blockchain around Proof-of-Energy, an approach that connects measured solar electricity production with verifiable blockchain records. Its technical documentation describes a system in which energy production data contributes to network validation and token rewards. Additionally, if you're looking to earn even more bonuses, Solarious has launched a CoinMarketCap Quest and an exclusive Rewards Hub, offering extra rewards and exciting opportunities to earn more!

The project's broader development plans include infrastructure for renewable energy certificates and their digital settlement. $SOLAR is designed as a utility token within the Solarious network, supporting transactions and ecosystem participation.

Solarious was named Most Innovative Tokenization Project of the Year at the FinanceFeeds Awards 2026. FinanceFeeds announced the award on November 19, recognizing the project's work connecting renewable energy production with blockchain infrastructure.

Visit the Solarious website and follow @solarious_us on X for the whitelist opening and Black Friday campaign details. When registration opens, participants will be able to submit their details through the dedicated whitelist page and review the sale terms before purchasing.

Solarious develops blockchain infrastructure for renewable energy. Its Proof-of-Energy model is designed to make verified solar production usable within a digital ecosystem, with SOLAR serving as the network's utility token.

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