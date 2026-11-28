MENAFN - Zex PR Wire)Global equity markets ended the final full trading week of November on a stronger note, as investors returned to technology stocks following a period of heavy selling. Asian and European markets advanced on Friday, while US equities also recorded substantial gains during a shortened post-Thanksgiving session. The recovery offered some relief after a difficult month for global investors, although concerns about artificial intelligence valuations and the cost of technology investment remain unresolved.

Japan's Nikkei 225 gained 2.1% on Friday, while South Korea's KOSPI advanced 4.3%. Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index rose 2.1%, and China's Shanghai Composite gained 3.7%. European equities also moved higher, with the Stoxx Europe 600 rising approximately 1% during the session.

In the United States, the Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 1.18% to 50,774.94, the S&P 500 gained 1.60% to 7,297.49 and the Nasdaq Composite advanced 2.31% to 24,129.50. The technology-heavy Nasdaq benefited from renewed buying in semiconductor and artificial intelligence-related companies.

Technology Shares Drive the Recovery

Semiconductor companies were among the strongest performers during the US session. Micron Technology gained 7.6%, Marvell Technology advanced 7.3%, and the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index rose 4.7%. Data-storage company Sandisk also recorded a sharp increase, climbing nearly 16%.

The recovery followed substantial losses earlier in November, when investors questioned whether the expected returns from artificial intelligence infrastructure spending would justify the enormous investments being made by technology companies.

However, the latest gains do not necessarily signal that the correction has ended. Despite Friday's rebound, the Nasdaq and S&P 500 remained on course for a difficult month, while concerns about corporate borrowing, AI infrastructure costs and future earnings continued to influence sentiment.

What Investors Will Watch Next

The coming week will bring renewed attention to economic indicators and central bank expectations. Investors will also assess whether technology shares can maintain their recovery when regular trading resumes.

The Federal Reserve's December policy decision remains an important consideration. Stronger economic growth and persistent inflation concerns have increased expectations of another interest rate increase.

For global markets, the next phase will depend on whether improved sentiment is supported by earnings performance and economic data rather than short-term bargain hunting.