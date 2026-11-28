Europe Told to Shield ICC Before New US Sanctions Hit
(MENAFN) Three prominent experts are calling on European governments to act now to safeguard the International Criminal Court (ICC) from US sanctions, warning that mounting pressure from Washington threatens the global justice system.
In an opinion article published Thursday, Pieter Omtzigt, Gerald Knaus and Flavia Zaka said ICC member states must bolster the court's financial, technological and institutional backing after sanctions imposed by US President Donald Trump.
The authors pointed to a Nov. 19 joint statement from Trump, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping, which they said raises concerns over the court's jurisdiction and the immunity of state officials. In that statement, the three leaders said they attached the utmost importance to state consent and respect for the immunity of state officials, and added that international courts should stay within their jurisdiction.
The authors framed the statement as one piece of a wider campaign against the court, citing Russian legal action against ICC officials and US sanctions aimed at its judges and prosecutors.
They stressed that the ICC is vital for holding individuals accountable for war crimes, crimes against humanity and genocide, and that its independence is essential to stopping powerful political and military leaders from escaping justice.
Six measures proposed
The authors want the court given access to banking services through the European Central Bank and national central banks, and called for alternative suppliers to be found for essential services. They also urged full implementation of the EU Blocking Statute, along with a ban on public contracts for companies that refuse to serve the court. Finally, they proposed strengthening the court's digital independence and developing European technology and payment systems to cut reliance on US-based services.
They cautioned that the EU Blocking Statute alone would fall short, since it covers only European companies and can be hard to enforce.
The authors urged member states to take direct responsibility for guaranteeing the court's access to essential services, and to put all six measures in place before April 7, when further US sanctions are expected to take effect.
In an opinion article published Thursday, Pieter Omtzigt, Gerald Knaus and Flavia Zaka said ICC member states must bolster the court's financial, technological and institutional backing after sanctions imposed by US President Donald Trump.
The authors pointed to a Nov. 19 joint statement from Trump, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping, which they said raises concerns over the court's jurisdiction and the immunity of state officials. In that statement, the three leaders said they attached the utmost importance to state consent and respect for the immunity of state officials, and added that international courts should stay within their jurisdiction.
The authors framed the statement as one piece of a wider campaign against the court, citing Russian legal action against ICC officials and US sanctions aimed at its judges and prosecutors.
They stressed that the ICC is vital for holding individuals accountable for war crimes, crimes against humanity and genocide, and that its independence is essential to stopping powerful political and military leaders from escaping justice.
Six measures proposed
The authors want the court given access to banking services through the European Central Bank and national central banks, and called for alternative suppliers to be found for essential services. They also urged full implementation of the EU Blocking Statute, along with a ban on public contracts for companies that refuse to serve the court. Finally, they proposed strengthening the court's digital independence and developing European technology and payment systems to cut reliance on US-based services.
They cautioned that the EU Blocking Statute alone would fall short, since it covers only European companies and can be hard to enforce.
The authors urged member states to take direct responsibility for guaranteeing the court's access to essential services, and to put all six measures in place before April 7, when further US sanctions are expected to take effect.
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