European Stocks Climb as Tech, Miners Rally
(MENAFN) European stocks finished Friday higher as technology and mining shares advanced, while US chip stocks clawed back some ground in a shortened post-Thanksgiving session.
The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 rose 6.87 points, or 1.08%, to close at 643.85. Italy's FTSE MIB surged 1.89% to 49,275.60, while Spain's IBEX 35 gained 1.72% to 19,386.60, leading the major regional benchmarks. Germany's DAX 40 added 0.90% to 25,441.24, the UK's FTSE 100 rose 0.84% to 10,698.81, and France's CAC 40 climbed 0.58% to 8,156.09.
Among tech names, Dutch chip equipment makers ASML and ASM International, along with German chipmaker Infineon, posted gains.
Across the Atlantic, the Nasdaq Composite was up about 0.8% in morning trading, and Micron gained roughly 2%. Nvidia shares reversed course and fell after opening higher.
The rebound follows a turbulent week for artificial intelligence stocks. Nvidia reinstated co-founder Jensen Huang as chief executive on Monday, while investors continued to weigh whether massive AI infrastructure spending will deliver adequate returns.
Shares rise despite weak economic data
The gains came even as disappointing figures emerged from the eurozone and France. The European Commission said eurozone economic sentiment slipped 0.7 points to 95.8 in November, staying below its long-term average of 100.
Separately, France's national statistics agency reported that the country's economy shrank 0.2% in the third quarter, after stagnating in the second.
The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 rose 6.87 points, or 1.08%, to close at 643.85. Italy's FTSE MIB surged 1.89% to 49,275.60, while Spain's IBEX 35 gained 1.72% to 19,386.60, leading the major regional benchmarks. Germany's DAX 40 added 0.90% to 25,441.24, the UK's FTSE 100 rose 0.84% to 10,698.81, and France's CAC 40 climbed 0.58% to 8,156.09.
Among tech names, Dutch chip equipment makers ASML and ASM International, along with German chipmaker Infineon, posted gains.
Across the Atlantic, the Nasdaq Composite was up about 0.8% in morning trading, and Micron gained roughly 2%. Nvidia shares reversed course and fell after opening higher.
The rebound follows a turbulent week for artificial intelligence stocks. Nvidia reinstated co-founder Jensen Huang as chief executive on Monday, while investors continued to weigh whether massive AI infrastructure spending will deliver adequate returns.
Shares rise despite weak economic data
The gains came even as disappointing figures emerged from the eurozone and France. The European Commission said eurozone economic sentiment slipped 0.7 points to 95.8 in November, staying below its long-term average of 100.
Separately, France's national statistics agency reported that the country's economy shrank 0.2% in the third quarter, after stagnating in the second.
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