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The Turkic Chess Association Championship has concluded in Turkistan, Kazakhstan, with Azerbaijani players winning gold medals in both the men's and women's competitions.

Azerbaijani grandmaster Nijat Abasov and women's chess player Govhar Beydullayeva claimed the titles in their respective categories.

In the men's competition, Abasov drew his final-round match against Kyrgyzstan's Ediyar Orozbaev. Having accumulated nine points after 14 rounds, the Azerbaijani player finished ahead of all his rivals to secure first place.

In the women's championship, Beydullayeva also finished her final-round encounter with a draw, sharing the points with Kazakhstan's Zarina Nurgaliyeva.

Beydullayeva collected 10 points overall to claim the women's title.

As a result, Azerbaijan secured championship victories in both the men's and women's events. The Azerbaijani national anthem was played twice during the closing ceremony in honor of the country's champions.