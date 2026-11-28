MENAFN - UkrinForm) That is according to the Telegram channel Astra, Ukrinform reports.

According to the outlet, local media reported a drone attack on Novoshakhtinsk in the Rostov region. A fire broke out near the local oil refinery.

Residents of Novoshakhtinsk reported loud explosions. They also complained that warnings of the danger were issued only after the attack had begun and that no air raid siren sounded.

This is the second attack on the facility in the past few days.

The Novoshakhtinsk Oil Products Plant is located approximately 7-15 kilometers from Ukraine's state border and has an annual oil processing capacity of 5.6-7.5 million tonnes.

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Astra also reported that drones struck the Samara linear production and dispatch station near the settlement of Prosvet in Russia's Samara region.

The station supports the operation of several oil pumping stations and sections of main oil pipelines. It receives crude oil, stores it in a tank farm consisting of 71 tanks, and blends different grades, including to produce the Urals export blend, before pumping the oil further through the pipeline system.

On November 14, long-range drones operated by the Alpha Special Operations Center of the Security Service of Ukraine struck the Samara linear production and dispatch station near the settlement of Prosvet in Russia's Samara region.

On the night of November 23, Ukraine's Defense Forces struck the Novoshakhtinsk Oil Products Plant in Russia's Rostov region.

Illustrative photo: Oleksandr Himanov