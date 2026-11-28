Iraq Foils 36,000-Liter Crude Oil Smuggling Bid
(MENAFN) Iraqi authorities said Friday they thwarted an attempt to smuggle 36,000 liters of crude oil in the northern province of Kirkuk, arresting two suspects.
Forces from the Energy Police Intelligence Directorate, working with Kirkuk customs authorities, intercepted the shipment on an intelligence tip, the Iraqi Intelligence Agency said, according to the official Iraqi News Agency.
Officers seized a truck carrying a sealed container packed with 18 plastic tanks, each holding 2,000 liters. The tanks contained 36,000 liters of crude oil allegedly prepared for smuggling. The container bore customs seals and was being moved under the guise of a sanitary supplies shipment, the news agency reported.
The two suspects riding in the truck were arrested. They admitted during questioning to involvement in crude oil smuggling, the agency said, adding that they will be referred to judicial authorities.
The Intelligence Agency vowed to keep pursuing those behind the smuggling of oil and petroleum products, saying the effort is meant to protect Iraq's national resources and stop their illegal depletion. The statement did not reveal where the seized crude came from or where it was headed.
Baghdad steps up crackdown
On Tuesday, excerpts from an Iraqi government intelligence report, published by the Iraqi News Agency, mapped oil-smuggling routes running from Kirkuk and Sulaymaniyah into Iran and on to Afghanistan.
Oil is Iraq's main source of state revenue, and Baghdad has intensified its fight against smuggling to curb losses to the public treasury. The drive comes amid measures ordered by Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi, including placing border crossings in the Kurdish region under federal administration and closing unofficial crossings. Those steps followed intelligence reports of oil being smuggled through the region to foreign destinations.
The Kurdish Regional Government objected to the federal moves. On Wednesday, however, the Federal Supreme Court upheld the constitutionality of the prime minister's measures and affirmed the federal government's authority to secure Iraq's international borders, including those within the Kurdish region.
Forces from the Energy Police Intelligence Directorate, working with Kirkuk customs authorities, intercepted the shipment on an intelligence tip, the Iraqi Intelligence Agency said, according to the official Iraqi News Agency.
Officers seized a truck carrying a sealed container packed with 18 plastic tanks, each holding 2,000 liters. The tanks contained 36,000 liters of crude oil allegedly prepared for smuggling. The container bore customs seals and was being moved under the guise of a sanitary supplies shipment, the news agency reported.
The two suspects riding in the truck were arrested. They admitted during questioning to involvement in crude oil smuggling, the agency said, adding that they will be referred to judicial authorities.
The Intelligence Agency vowed to keep pursuing those behind the smuggling of oil and petroleum products, saying the effort is meant to protect Iraq's national resources and stop their illegal depletion. The statement did not reveal where the seized crude came from or where it was headed.
Baghdad steps up crackdown
On Tuesday, excerpts from an Iraqi government intelligence report, published by the Iraqi News Agency, mapped oil-smuggling routes running from Kirkuk and Sulaymaniyah into Iran and on to Afghanistan.
Oil is Iraq's main source of state revenue, and Baghdad has intensified its fight against smuggling to curb losses to the public treasury. The drive comes amid measures ordered by Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi, including placing border crossings in the Kurdish region under federal administration and closing unofficial crossings. Those steps followed intelligence reports of oil being smuggled through the region to foreign destinations.
The Kurdish Regional Government objected to the federal moves. On Wednesday, however, the Federal Supreme Court upheld the constitutionality of the prime minister's measures and affirmed the federal government's authority to secure Iraq's international borders, including those within the Kurdish region.
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