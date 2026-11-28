Drone Attack Wounds 4 Syrian Security Men in Suwayda
(MENAFN) Four members of Syria's internal security forces were wounded Friday in an explosive-laden drone attack in the southern province of Suwayda, the second such incident in less than a week, according to Syrian state media.
Alikhbariah TV reported that groups it described as “outlaws” launched the strike, using a drone loaded with explosives along the Rima Hazem axis in western Suwayda. The broadcaster gave no details on the condition of the injured personnel.
The attack came four days after four security personnel were hurt on Monday, when armed groups targeted a security post in the village of Rima Hazem, the same source said.
Security positions in rural Suwayda have come under repeated attack in recent months. On Oct. 21, a security source reported assaults on posts in the province's western countryside. Earlier, on Oct. 2, the channel said armed groups opened fire on security positions and homes in the Al-Mazraa area of rural Suwayda.
Fragile ceasefire under strain
Suwayda has been under a ceasefire since July 2025, after deadly clashes between Bedouin tribes and Druze groups left hundreds dead and injured. Syrian authorities have repeatedly accused armed groups affiliated with Hikmat al-Hijri, a prominent Druze spiritual leader, of violating the truce and attacking military and security positions.
Since the fall of Bashar al-Assad's regime on Dec. 8, 2024, the Syrian government has sought to restore security and bring armed groups under state authority, while some factions have resisted disarmament.
Alikhbariah TV reported that groups it described as “outlaws” launched the strike, using a drone loaded with explosives along the Rima Hazem axis in western Suwayda. The broadcaster gave no details on the condition of the injured personnel.
The attack came four days after four security personnel were hurt on Monday, when armed groups targeted a security post in the village of Rima Hazem, the same source said.
Security positions in rural Suwayda have come under repeated attack in recent months. On Oct. 21, a security source reported assaults on posts in the province's western countryside. Earlier, on Oct. 2, the channel said armed groups opened fire on security positions and homes in the Al-Mazraa area of rural Suwayda.
Fragile ceasefire under strain
Suwayda has been under a ceasefire since July 2025, after deadly clashes between Bedouin tribes and Druze groups left hundreds dead and injured. Syrian authorities have repeatedly accused armed groups affiliated with Hikmat al-Hijri, a prominent Druze spiritual leader, of violating the truce and attacking military and security positions.
Since the fall of Bashar al-Assad's regime on Dec. 8, 2024, the Syrian government has sought to restore security and bring armed groups under state authority, while some factions have resisted disarmament.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment