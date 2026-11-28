Mike Berry Of Universal Studios Shares Insights Into International Cinema At 19Th Global Film Festival Noida
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Noida Film City: Mike Berry, a renowned filmmaker associated with Universal Studios, Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, USA, shared valuable insights into international cinema and the differences between the Indian and American film industries during the 19th Global Film Festival Noida 2026 at Marwah Studios, Film City, Noida.
During his interaction with students and faculty members of AAFT, Mike Berry discussed the distinctive characteristics of filmmaking in India and the United States, highlighting differences in production practices, storytelling approaches, industry structures, and international opportunities. He encouraged aspiring filmmakers to broaden their creative horizons, understand global cinematic trends, and develop stories capable of connecting with audiences across cultures.
Appreciating the educational environment at AAFT, Mike Berry commended the institution's practical approach to media education. Drawing on his visits to international institutions, he expressed the view that the quality of education at AAFT compared favourably with that offered by many international institutes he had visited. His appreciation was an encouraging endorsement of the academy's commitment to professional training and industry-oriented learning.
Dr. Sandeep Marwah, President of Marwah Studios and Founder of Noida Film City, welcomed Mike Berry's observations and said that international exchanges were essential to strengthening India's media and entertainment education ecosystem. He emphasised that AAFT aims to prepare students for global careers by combining practical training, creative experimentation, and exposure to international industry professionals.
Dr. Marwah added that such interactions help young filmmakers understand international standards while recognising the unique strengths of Indian cinema.
On the occasion, Mike Berry was presented with a Festival Memento and Certificate of Participation by H.E. Armando Pedro Muiuane Junior, High Commissioner of Mozambique, in the presence of distinguished guests and festival participants.
The interaction reinforced the festival's mission of connecting Indian talent with the global film industry through education, collaboration, and cultural exchange.
During his interaction with students and faculty members of AAFT, Mike Berry discussed the distinctive characteristics of filmmaking in India and the United States, highlighting differences in production practices, storytelling approaches, industry structures, and international opportunities. He encouraged aspiring filmmakers to broaden their creative horizons, understand global cinematic trends, and develop stories capable of connecting with audiences across cultures.
Appreciating the educational environment at AAFT, Mike Berry commended the institution's practical approach to media education. Drawing on his visits to international institutions, he expressed the view that the quality of education at AAFT compared favourably with that offered by many international institutes he had visited. His appreciation was an encouraging endorsement of the academy's commitment to professional training and industry-oriented learning.
Dr. Sandeep Marwah, President of Marwah Studios and Founder of Noida Film City, welcomed Mike Berry's observations and said that international exchanges were essential to strengthening India's media and entertainment education ecosystem. He emphasised that AAFT aims to prepare students for global careers by combining practical training, creative experimentation, and exposure to international industry professionals.
Dr. Marwah added that such interactions help young filmmakers understand international standards while recognising the unique strengths of Indian cinema.
On the occasion, Mike Berry was presented with a Festival Memento and Certificate of Participation by H.E. Armando Pedro Muiuane Junior, High Commissioner of Mozambique, in the presence of distinguished guests and festival participants.
The interaction reinforced the festival's mission of connecting Indian talent with the global film industry through education, collaboration, and cultural exchange.
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