New Israeli Shelling Rattles Syria's South
(MENAFN) The Israeli army shelled agricultural land in the Wadi al-Ruqqad area west of Daraa province in southwestern Syria on Friday, in the latest Israeli violation of Syrian sovereignty, according to state media.
Alikhbariah TV, citing its correspondent, reported that Israeli forces fired artillery shells at farmland in Wadi al-Ruqqad. The broadcaster gave no information on casualties or damage.
Southern Syria, particularly the provinces of Quneitra and Daraa, has seen repeated Israeli attacks, including shelling, ground incursions, military checkpoints, house searches and the detention of civilians.
On Nov. 17, the Syrian Foreign Ministry condemned Israeli attacks and incursions in the country's south, saying they aim to impose an unlawful reality by force. The condemnation followed Israeli shelling of agricultural plains on the outskirts of the villages of Koya and Abdeen in western rural Daraa.
Decades of occupation, shifting agreements
Israel has occupied most of Syria's Golan Heights since 1967. After the fall of Bashar al-Assad's regime on Dec. 8, 2024, Israel declared the 1974 Disengagement Agreement collapsed and seized the Syrian buffer zone and other areas, including the Syrian side of Mount Hermon.
Israel has pressed on with its attacks and incursions despite repeated statements from Damascus that it remains committed to the 1974 agreement.
On Jan. 6, 2026, the two sides announced a US-supervised communication mechanism meant to coordinate information exchanges, reduce military escalation and facilitate diplomatic engagement and commercial opportunities.
Alikhbariah TV, citing its correspondent, reported that Israeli forces fired artillery shells at farmland in Wadi al-Ruqqad. The broadcaster gave no information on casualties or damage.
Southern Syria, particularly the provinces of Quneitra and Daraa, has seen repeated Israeli attacks, including shelling, ground incursions, military checkpoints, house searches and the detention of civilians.
On Nov. 17, the Syrian Foreign Ministry condemned Israeli attacks and incursions in the country's south, saying they aim to impose an unlawful reality by force. The condemnation followed Israeli shelling of agricultural plains on the outskirts of the villages of Koya and Abdeen in western rural Daraa.
Decades of occupation, shifting agreements
Israel has occupied most of Syria's Golan Heights since 1967. After the fall of Bashar al-Assad's regime on Dec. 8, 2024, Israel declared the 1974 Disengagement Agreement collapsed and seized the Syrian buffer zone and other areas, including the Syrian side of Mount Hermon.
Israel has pressed on with its attacks and incursions despite repeated statements from Damascus that it remains committed to the 1974 agreement.
On Jan. 6, 2026, the two sides announced a US-supervised communication mechanism meant to coordinate information exchanges, reduce military escalation and facilitate diplomatic engagement and commercial opportunities.
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