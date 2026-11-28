MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Kyrgyzstan's Deputy Minister of Economy and Commerce Benazir Nurlanova and OSCE Programme Office in Bishkek Head, Ambassador Volker Frobarth, discussed the framework for further cooperation within the Consortium of Small and Medium-Sized Enterprise (SME) Support Institutions on November 27, 2026, according to the ministry's press service.

The meeting also resulted in a package of joint initiatives for 2027.

Presenting the ministry's approach to SME development, Nurlanova emphasized that the consortium brings together government agencies, the banking sector, development institutions, and international partners. She said this model provides businesses with comprehensive support throughout their lifecycle, from project structuring and securing financing to product certification and access to export markets.

The parties also discussed ways to strengthen the educational component of the SME Hub platform, which is being developed under a government program based on the one-stop-shop principle. They proposed integrating a practical Mini-MBA course, along with educational and methodological resources from business support centers, into the platform to give businesses broader access to modern management tools.

Particular attention was given to unlocking the economic potential of the regions. Nurlanova proposed expanding the experience and achievements of business support centers operating with OSCE assistance and moving beyond basic legal and business consulting toward systematic professional development for local managers.

The parties also agreed to formalize their partnership and explore the possibility of concluding a cooperation agreement between the Consortium of SME Support Institutions and the OSCE Programme Office in Bishkek.