MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The Dashkasan Education Center has commenced operations at the initiative and with the financial support of AzerGold CJSC as part of its corporate social responsibility activities.

The project aims to support the state's education policy and the development of education in the regions. At the same time, it promotes the enhancement of schoolchildren's knowledge and skills, preparation for higher education, and informed career choices. In the long term, it aims to contribute to strengthening human capital in the region, training qualified local personnel, and meeting the staffing needs of the mining industry through local specialists.

Within the framework of the project, a partnership has been established with BANI Seminary, an educational institution operating since 2012. The institution is responsible for providing qualified teaching staff and overseeing the organisation and management of the educational process. With more than 1,000 students in Ganja and a university admission rate of 98%, BANI Seminary has established itself as a recognised provider of educational services.

The building housing the center has been extensively renovated by AzerGold CJSC to meet modern educational standards and equipped with the necessary facilities and learning resources. The Company also covers the center's operational expenses, provides students with study materials, and finances transportation for up to 90 students from remote villages.

With a capacity of 216 students, the center currently provides free preparatory courses to 108 students in grades VII–X, selected through diagnostic examinations. Classes are conducted outside regular school hours and follow a dedicated curriculum designed to support students' academic development and university admission preparation.

The project also contributes to increasing employment in the region. With the launch of the center, 23 people have been employed in pedagogical, administrative, and other areas. The teaching staff were recruited following an assessment of their subject knowledge and professional competencies, with successful candidates subsequently certified total, 36 new jobs are planned to be created within the framework of the project.

AzerGold CJSC consistently implements social initiatives aimed at strengthening educational opportunities and fostering human capital development in the regions where it operates. These initiatives include the“Miner of the Future” project, scholarship programmes supporting higher and vocational education, as well as projects designed to promote reading habits among schoolchildren.