Brent Slides 2.3 Percent to USD94 as Gulf Supply Risks Linger
(MENAFN) Brent crude and European natural gas prices fell Friday after a volatile week, as traders balanced threats to Middle Eastern energy supplies against a recovery in Gulf oil shipments.
Brent crude dropped 2.3% to $94.15 a barrel as of 1715GMT, cutting its weekly gain to under 2%. The international benchmark was still on course for its first weekly advance in November, while US benchmark West Texas Intermediate traded below $83 a barrel.
European natural gas prices slid 3.3% to €84.69 ($92.6) per megawatt-hour, extending the weekly decline to more than 3%. Traders were weighing a possible rebound in Norwegian gas supplies after outages and maintenance, even as colder weather threatened to lift heating demand. EU gas storage remained below 68% of capacity, far under the five-year seasonal average of 86%.
Supply risks in focus ahead of OPEC+ meeting
Saudi Arabia's Energy Ministry said an aerial projectile hit the Jazan refinery on Thursday, killing one worker, injuring several others and temporarily halting some operations. Ongoing attacks on tankers near the Strait of Hormuz also fueled doubts about how quickly Gulf oil exports will recover.
The International Energy Agency said in its November report that global oil supply outpaced demand in October for the first time since the Iran war began. It attributed the shift to Gulf exports rebounding faster than consumption. Gulf oil exports, excluding Oman, hit 18.4 million barrels per day in October, still 26% below prewar levels.
All eyes now turn to Sunday's OPEC+ ministerial meeting. The alliance said it would use an assessment of members' maximum sustainable production capacity as a reference for setting production baselines for 2027.
Brent crude dropped 2.3% to $94.15 a barrel as of 1715GMT, cutting its weekly gain to under 2%. The international benchmark was still on course for its first weekly advance in November, while US benchmark West Texas Intermediate traded below $83 a barrel.
European natural gas prices slid 3.3% to €84.69 ($92.6) per megawatt-hour, extending the weekly decline to more than 3%. Traders were weighing a possible rebound in Norwegian gas supplies after outages and maintenance, even as colder weather threatened to lift heating demand. EU gas storage remained below 68% of capacity, far under the five-year seasonal average of 86%.
Supply risks in focus ahead of OPEC+ meeting
Saudi Arabia's Energy Ministry said an aerial projectile hit the Jazan refinery on Thursday, killing one worker, injuring several others and temporarily halting some operations. Ongoing attacks on tankers near the Strait of Hormuz also fueled doubts about how quickly Gulf oil exports will recover.
The International Energy Agency said in its November report that global oil supply outpaced demand in October for the first time since the Iran war began. It attributed the shift to Gulf exports rebounding faster than consumption. Gulf oil exports, excluding Oman, hit 18.4 million barrels per day in October, still 26% below prewar levels.
All eyes now turn to Sunday's OPEC+ ministerial meeting. The alliance said it would use an assessment of members' maximum sustainable production capacity as a reference for setting production baselines for 2027.
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