MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 28 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday asserted that his government's resolve to empower the country's women by providing reservation in the Lok Sabha and state Assemblies "remains unshaken".

His assertion comes days ahead of the Special session of the Parliament, from November 30 to December 3, where the government is expected to reintroduce the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill, 2026, which includes the Delimitation Bill, 2026, and the Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2026.

It seeks to enable delimitation using the 2011 census, raise the maximum Lok Sabha seat limit from 550 to 850, and operationalise one-third reservation for women in the Parliament and state Assemblies.

In a video message posted on X, PM Modi said: "The struggle to provide equal participation to women have been ongoing for decades. For years I am also among the ones attempting to do so."

"So many women have been raising this topic before me. Many sisters have written letters to me regarding this. I know we have the blessings of 100 per cent of the nation's women power," he said.

Addressing the women of the country, the Prime Minister asserted, "With a high morale, indomitable spirit and steadfast resolve, we will remove all obstacles in the way of women's reservation."

In a warning to the Opposition, he said: "Those parties who are opposing women's reservation will never be able to stop the increase in women's participation in the Lok Sabha and state Assemblies. It is only a matter of time."

In his post on X, the Prime Minister reiterated, "Our resolve to empower women remains unshaken."

This comes a day after the Union Cabinet cleared the amendments to the Constitutional Amendment Bill, linked to the proposed delimitation and women reservation legislation.

This paves the way for an increase in the legislative strength of the Lok Sabha, effectively taking it from the existing 543 to around 815 seats. Also, according to multiple reports, the increased strength of the Lower House will remain frozen for the next 25 years, i.e. till 2051.

The details or the contours of the delimitation bill are yet to be revealed, but reports suggest that the proportional share of all the states will be retained, to pacify the Opposition-ruled and Southern states, in particular, as they have repeatedly flagged getting treated 'unfairly' due to an increase in LS seats.