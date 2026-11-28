MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, Nov 28 (IANS) Senior BJP leader and Leader of the Opposition R. Ashoka on Saturday criticised the Congress government over the continuing protest by ASHA workers at Freedom Park in Bengaluru, as the agitation entered its 12th day.

Meanwhile, a delegation of ASHA workers is scheduled to meet Health Minister U.T. Khader at his residence after he invited them for discussions.

The delegation, comprising Karnataka State United ASHA Workers' Association K. Somashekar Yadagiri, State Secretary D. Nagalakshmi and 10 other ASHA workers, has reached the minister's residence at Seven Ministers' Quarters in Bengaluru.

The meeting comes amid the ongoing round-the-clock protest by thousands of ASHA workers, who have been demanding fulfilment of their demands, including a minimum honorarium. The workers have continued their agitation despite rain and cold, staging a day-and-night protest at Freedom Park for the last 12 days.

Meanwhile, Ashoka, in a statement, questioned the government's response to the agitation and said that even the British might have softened their stance at some point, but the Congress government's heart remained unmoved.

"Can the government not see the pain, suffering and tears of thousands of ASHA workers who have been staging a round-the-clock protest for the last 11 days at Freedom Park in Bengaluru, braving rain and cold? Does the government led by Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar lack even the basic humanity to respond to their struggle for legitimate rights and a minimum honorarium?" he asked.

Accusing the Congress of using Mahatma Gandhi's name and the history of the freedom struggle for political gains, Ashoka said the party failed to understand the value of Satyagraha and the suffering of people protesting for justice.

He alleged that the government was branding questions about its failures as blackmail, demands for rights as political conspiracies and calls for fair compensation as pressure tactics.

"ASHA workers are not begging; they are demanding their rights. They are seeking justice for their sweat, hard work and service," Ashoka said, urging the Chief Minister to fulfil their legitimate demands before speaking about Mahatma Gandhi's ideals.

The day-and-night protest by ASHA workers entered its 12th day on Saturday. Karnataka Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar made an emotional appeal on Friday to the protesting workers to withdraw their agitation and return to work, saying he would humbly request them with folded hands but would not divide them.

Rejecting Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar's appeal to withdraw their agitation, ASHA workers on Friday said they had lost trust in the government's assurances and would continue their day-and-night protest at Freedom Park until an official order on the increase in their remuneration was issued.