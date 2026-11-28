H.E. Mohammad Ali Rashed Lootah:“We are committed to expanding trade and investment partnerships between Dubai and Poland by strengthening cooperation in sectors that will shape the future economy.”

Dubai, UAE – Dubai Chambers recently held a meeting with H.E. Michał Baranowski, Deputy Minister of Economic Development and Technology of the Republic of Poland, to discuss ways to strengthen cooperation in advanced technology and Agentic AI. The two sides also explored opportunities to develop new partnerships between the business communities in Dubai and Poland. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

Your digital companion for smarter everyday choices. Built for how you live, earn, and grow. Move money at your pace with AI-powered finance, all in one tap.

Join the waiting list. Earn

The meeting took place at the headquarters of Poland's Ministry of Economic Development and Technology in Warsaw, with the participation of H.E. Mohammad Ali Rashed Lootah, President and CEO of Dubai Chambers, and H.E. Mohammed Ahmed Al Harbi, UAE Ambassador to the Republic of Poland.

The meeting explored opportunities to strengthen cooperation in sectors of mutual interest, with a particular focus on technology, innovation, and Agentic AI applications. Discussions highlighted the potential to support business growth and develop innovative solutions that improve operational efficiency and competitiveness. The meeting also addressed ways to expand trade and investment ties and encourage companies to capitalise on promising opportunities in both markets.

The meeting explored the support provided by Dubai Chambers to Polish companies seeking to establish and expand their operations in Dubai and leverage the emirate's competitive advantages to access regional and global markets. Discussions also highlighted introducing Dubai-based companies to the investment opportunities in Poland and underlined the important role of Dubai International Chamber's representative office in Warsaw in facilitating market entry, developing trade and investment partnerships, and connecting the business communities in Dubai and Poland.

H.E. Mohammad Ali Rashed Lootah, President and CEO of Dubai Chambers, commented:“We are committed to expanding trade and investment partnerships between Dubai and Poland by strengthening cooperation in sectors that will shape the future economy, particularly advanced technology and Agentic AI. This will create new opportunities to exchange expertise and develop innovative solutions that generate added economic value. We are focused on strengthening synergies between the business and innovation ecosystems in both markets and translating shared opportunities into high-value projects and investments that advance sustainable growth. We also remain committed to supporting Polish companies in capitalising on the promising opportunities available in Dubai.”

Dubai Chambers encouraged the organisation of more Polish trade delegations to Dubai and greater participation by Polish companies in major international exhibitions, conferences, and economic events hosted by the emirate. These efforts would help strengthen ties between the business communities, explore new opportunities for trade and investment, and develop partnerships in priority sectors.

Dubai International Chamber, one of the three chambers operating under the umbrella of Dubai Chambers, recently concluded a trade mission to Poland as part of its 'New Horizons' initiative. The mission featured the participation of representatives from 22 Dubai-based companies operating across a diverse range of economic sectors, to explore opportunities for cooperation and develop new trade and investment partnerships.

About Dubai Chambers:

Dubai Chambers is a non-profit public entity that supports Dubai's vision as a global player by empowering businesses, delivering innovative value-added services, and unlocking access to influential networks. In March 2021, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, announced the restructuring of Dubai Chamber of Commerce and the formation of three chambers for the emirate, namely Dubai Chamber of Commerce, Dubai International Chamber, and Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy, which now operate under the umbrella of Dubai Chambers.