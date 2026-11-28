Thanksgiving Online Sales Hit Record USD7.1B, Beat Forecast
(MENAFN) US shoppers spent a record $7.1 billion online on Thanksgiving Day, topping expectations of $6.9 billion, according to data from Adobe Digital Insights released Friday.
Online spending climbed 10.4% from a year earlier, outpacing Adobe's forecast of 8.5% growth, with gaming and electronics leading sales, the company said. The Thanksgiving total followed $4.7 billion on Wednesday and $5.1 billion on Tuesday, based on Adobe's daily figures.
Adobe projects online sales will rise 9.2% to a record $12.9 billion on Black Friday. It expects Cyber Monday to remain the busiest online shopping day of the season, with sales up 6.2% to $15.1 billion. For Cyber Week, the five-day stretch from Thanksgiving through Cyber Monday, the company forecasts $47.5 billion in online sales, a 7.4% increase from a year earlier. Across November and December combined, it projects online spending of $275.1 billion, up 6.7% annually.
Holiday retail sales forecast to top $1 trillion
The National Retail Federation expects US retail sales, in stores and online, to grow 4.2% to $1.013 trillion in November and December. That compares with 3.1% growth to $972 billion in the same period last year. The forecast excludes sales at automobile dealerships, gasoline stations and restaurants and is measured in nominal dollars.
The trade group estimates 182.7 million consumers plan to shop between Thanksgiving and Cyber Monday, down from 186.9 million last year. Black Friday is expected to draw the largest crowd, with 126 million people planning purchases.
Heading into the season, US retail and food services sales totaled $748.2 billion in October, up 6.8% from a year earlier, according to the Census Bureau. The bureau estimated sales rose 0.2% from September, after a 0.8% increase the previous month.
Online spending climbed 10.4% from a year earlier, outpacing Adobe's forecast of 8.5% growth, with gaming and electronics leading sales, the company said. The Thanksgiving total followed $4.7 billion on Wednesday and $5.1 billion on Tuesday, based on Adobe's daily figures.
Adobe projects online sales will rise 9.2% to a record $12.9 billion on Black Friday. It expects Cyber Monday to remain the busiest online shopping day of the season, with sales up 6.2% to $15.1 billion. For Cyber Week, the five-day stretch from Thanksgiving through Cyber Monday, the company forecasts $47.5 billion in online sales, a 7.4% increase from a year earlier. Across November and December combined, it projects online spending of $275.1 billion, up 6.7% annually.
Holiday retail sales forecast to top $1 trillion
The National Retail Federation expects US retail sales, in stores and online, to grow 4.2% to $1.013 trillion in November and December. That compares with 3.1% growth to $972 billion in the same period last year. The forecast excludes sales at automobile dealerships, gasoline stations and restaurants and is measured in nominal dollars.
The trade group estimates 182.7 million consumers plan to shop between Thanksgiving and Cyber Monday, down from 186.9 million last year. Black Friday is expected to draw the largest crowd, with 126 million people planning purchases.
Heading into the season, US retail and food services sales totaled $748.2 billion in October, up 6.8% from a year earlier, according to the Census Bureau. The bureau estimated sales rose 0.2% from September, after a 0.8% increase the previous month.
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