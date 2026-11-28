Lebanon Asks UNIFIL to Stay On During Withdrawal
(MENAFN) Lebanon has asked that the UN Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) keep carrying out its duties throughout its withdrawal, President Joseph Aoun said Friday. The aim is to avoid a security vacuum and buy time to agree on a successor force.
Meeting Jens Plötner, German State Secretary at the Federal Ministry of Defense, Aoun insisted that UN Security Council Resolution 1701 must be the legal basis for any replacement force.
Aoun said the “Framework Agreement” calls for expanding the authority of the Lebanese army, which still needs sustained international military backing. He added that people in southern Lebanon want international forces to stay.
“Southern residents have expressed their commitment to the Lebanese state, their attachment to their homeland and their confidence in state institutions,” he added. He stressed that residents must be given the means to earn a living and remain on their land.
Plötner said rebuilding southern Lebanon hinges on steady progress toward stability. He described Aoun as a figure who unites Lebanese society and as an ideal partner for achieving peace.
The German official also said Berlin would contribute through the European support mission, which would supply the legal framework for continued bilateral cooperation and for German assistance to the Lebanese Navy.
The UN Security Council adopted Resolution 2790 on Aug. 28, 2025, extending UNIFIL's mandate for the last time, through Dec. 31, 2026. A gradual withdrawal is set to run through 2027.
UNIFIL has been deployed in southern Lebanon since 1978, and Resolution 1701 significantly broadened its mandate in 2006. Its tasks include monitoring the cessation of hostilities and the Blue Line separating Lebanon and Israel, reporting violations, and supporting the Lebanese army's deployment south of the Litani River.
Israeli attacks on Lebanon continue, and key questions over Resolution 1701's implementation remain open. They include the Lebanese army's future security role in the south and what international support it will get once UNIFIL leaves.
Last June, Lebanon and Israel signed the US-mediated “Framework Agreement,” which provides for a gradual Israeli pullback from occupied Lebanese territory as the Lebanese army deploys and takes over security responsibilities. Israel nonetheless still occupies parts of southern Lebanon, including areas it has held for decades and others seized in the latest conflict.
Meeting Jens Plötner, German State Secretary at the Federal Ministry of Defense, Aoun insisted that UN Security Council Resolution 1701 must be the legal basis for any replacement force.
Aoun said the “Framework Agreement” calls for expanding the authority of the Lebanese army, which still needs sustained international military backing. He added that people in southern Lebanon want international forces to stay.
“Southern residents have expressed their commitment to the Lebanese state, their attachment to their homeland and their confidence in state institutions,” he added. He stressed that residents must be given the means to earn a living and remain on their land.
Plötner said rebuilding southern Lebanon hinges on steady progress toward stability. He described Aoun as a figure who unites Lebanese society and as an ideal partner for achieving peace.
The German official also said Berlin would contribute through the European support mission, which would supply the legal framework for continued bilateral cooperation and for German assistance to the Lebanese Navy.
The UN Security Council adopted Resolution 2790 on Aug. 28, 2025, extending UNIFIL's mandate for the last time, through Dec. 31, 2026. A gradual withdrawal is set to run through 2027.
UNIFIL has been deployed in southern Lebanon since 1978, and Resolution 1701 significantly broadened its mandate in 2006. Its tasks include monitoring the cessation of hostilities and the Blue Line separating Lebanon and Israel, reporting violations, and supporting the Lebanese army's deployment south of the Litani River.
Israeli attacks on Lebanon continue, and key questions over Resolution 1701's implementation remain open. They include the Lebanese army's future security role in the south and what international support it will get once UNIFIL leaves.
Last June, Lebanon and Israel signed the US-mediated “Framework Agreement,” which provides for a gradual Israeli pullback from occupied Lebanese territory as the Lebanese army deploys and takes over security responsibilities. Israel nonetheless still occupies parts of southern Lebanon, including areas it has held for decades and others seized in the latest conflict.
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