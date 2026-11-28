Council of Canadian Muslims Warns Bill 21 Ruling Threatens All Rights
(MENAFN) The head of the National Council of Canadian Muslims warned Friday that the Supreme Court of Canada's decision to uphold Quebec's secularism law threatens fundamental rights across the country, calling it a major blow to religious freedom and equality.
Stephen Brown, the council's CEO, addressed reporters on Parliament Hill after the court ruled on Bill 21. The law bars certain public-sector employees, including teachers and police officers, from wearing religious symbols on duty.
"Today is a sombre day for Quebec and Canada," Brown said. He called the 4-3 decision "one of the most significant setbacks in terms of rights guaranteed by the Charter in the history of our country."
The court upheld Quebec's use of the notwithstanding clause, a constitutional provision that lets governments override certain Charter protections for renewable five-year terms. It did strike down a measure barring members of Quebec's National Assembly from wearing face coverings, ruling that it violated their democratic rights.
Brown cautioned that the decision could embolden governments to invoke the notwithstanding clause more often, though he argued it was meant as a last resort.
"The floodgates for a full attack on the Charter rights of Canadians have been opened," he said.
Brown pointed to the real-world toll of Bill 21, saying Quebecers have lost jobs, educational opportunities and career prospects because of how their religion shows in their appearance. He recalled his own family's encounters with racial discrimination, noting that earlier generations spent decades breaking down barriers to work and schooling. He warned the ruling's reach could extend well beyond religious minorities.
"This decision is an unrestricted license for every government in this country to pass legislation taking away the fundamental freedoms and the legal rights of every Canadian," he said.
"If our rights can be violated whenever a government finds it politically convenient to do so, we do not have rights; we only have the permissions that our government chooses to allow us."
Brown urged provincial lawmakers to rethink discriminatory legislation and called on the federal government to take a firmer role in limiting use of the notwithstanding clause.
Stephen Brown, the council's CEO, addressed reporters on Parliament Hill after the court ruled on Bill 21. The law bars certain public-sector employees, including teachers and police officers, from wearing religious symbols on duty.
"Today is a sombre day for Quebec and Canada," Brown said. He called the 4-3 decision "one of the most significant setbacks in terms of rights guaranteed by the Charter in the history of our country."
The court upheld Quebec's use of the notwithstanding clause, a constitutional provision that lets governments override certain Charter protections for renewable five-year terms. It did strike down a measure barring members of Quebec's National Assembly from wearing face coverings, ruling that it violated their democratic rights.
Brown cautioned that the decision could embolden governments to invoke the notwithstanding clause more often, though he argued it was meant as a last resort.
"The floodgates for a full attack on the Charter rights of Canadians have been opened," he said.
Brown pointed to the real-world toll of Bill 21, saying Quebecers have lost jobs, educational opportunities and career prospects because of how their religion shows in their appearance. He recalled his own family's encounters with racial discrimination, noting that earlier generations spent decades breaking down barriers to work and schooling. He warned the ruling's reach could extend well beyond religious minorities.
"This decision is an unrestricted license for every government in this country to pass legislation taking away the fundamental freedoms and the legal rights of every Canadian," he said.
"If our rights can be violated whenever a government finds it politically convenient to do so, we do not have rights; we only have the permissions that our government chooses to allow us."
Brown urged provincial lawmakers to rethink discriminatory legislation and called on the federal government to take a firmer role in limiting use of the notwithstanding clause.
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