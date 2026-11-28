US Disables Cargo Ship Defying Iran Blockade
(MENAFN) US forces crippled a Palau-flagged bulk carrier in the Gulf of Oman on Thursday after its crew allegedly tried to run a naval blockade, US Central Command said Friday.
The command, which directs American military operations across the Middle East, said an aircraft hit the stern of the M/V Pacific Archer.
"A US military aircraft launched precision munitions that struck the stern ... The ship's propulsion was ultimately disabled and the civilian crew was unharmed," the statement said.
The vessel ignored repeated warnings as it tried to transit regional waters after leaving the southern Iranian port of Bandar Abbas, according to the command.
US Central Command urged mariners in the Gulf of Oman and the approaches to the Strait of Hormuz, a strategic waterway linking the Gulf to open seas, to heed blockade warnings from American forces.
Washington imposed the maritime blockade on Iranian shipping during the ongoing war with Iran. US forces enforcing it have turned back 158 commercial vessels that followed their instructions, the command said. Six other ships were disabled after refusing to comply.
Iranian officials have not commented on the incident.
The command, which directs American military operations across the Middle East, said an aircraft hit the stern of the M/V Pacific Archer.
"A US military aircraft launched precision munitions that struck the stern ... The ship's propulsion was ultimately disabled and the civilian crew was unharmed," the statement said.
The vessel ignored repeated warnings as it tried to transit regional waters after leaving the southern Iranian port of Bandar Abbas, according to the command.
US Central Command urged mariners in the Gulf of Oman and the approaches to the Strait of Hormuz, a strategic waterway linking the Gulf to open seas, to heed blockade warnings from American forces.
Washington imposed the maritime blockade on Iranian shipping during the ongoing war with Iran. US forces enforcing it have turned back 158 commercial vessels that followed their instructions, the command said. Six other ships were disabled after refusing to comply.
Iranian officials have not commented on the incident.
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