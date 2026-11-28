UN Chief Urges Restraint After Deadly Drone Attack on Kuwait
(MENAFN) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres condemned a drone attack on Kuwait that killed two Italian nationals and wounded two other people, warning that renewed hostilities in the region could have “devastating consequences” for the Middle East and beyond.
The Nov. 26 attack also injured a Kuwaiti and a Pakistani national, according to a statement delivered Friday by UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric.
Guterres voiced solidarity with Kuwait, offered condolences to the families of the dead and wished the wounded a swift recovery.
The UN chief expressed deep concern over the continued escalation of tensions across the region and urged all parties to show restraint and avoid steps that could further endanger regional peace and security.
“Renewed hostilities would have devastating consequences for the region and beyond,” Dujarric said, relaying the secretary-general’s message.
Guterres reiterated that dialogue and diplomacy remain the only viable path to lasting peace, stressing the need to head off further escalation as regional stability grows increasingly fragile.
The Nov. 26 attack also injured a Kuwaiti and a Pakistani national, according to a statement delivered Friday by UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric.
Guterres voiced solidarity with Kuwait, offered condolences to the families of the dead and wished the wounded a swift recovery.
The UN chief expressed deep concern over the continued escalation of tensions across the region and urged all parties to show restraint and avoid steps that could further endanger regional peace and security.
“Renewed hostilities would have devastating consequences for the region and beyond,” Dujarric said, relaying the secretary-general’s message.
Guterres reiterated that dialogue and diplomacy remain the only viable path to lasting peace, stressing the need to head off further escalation as regional stability grows increasingly fragile.
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