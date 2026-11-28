IT Outage Blanks Train Screens Across Belgium
(MENAFN) An IT outage knocked out passenger information screens and public address systems at every train station in Belgium on Friday, rail infrastructure manager Infrabel confirmed. The failure left travelers without live updates or announcements across the national network.
Screens went blank and station announcement systems stopped working, according to public broadcaster VRT. The disruption hit both the information displays and the station announcement systems, the broadcaster reported.
Infrabel spokesperson Frederic Petit said an IT outage caused the disruption, but the root cause is still unknown.
Infrabel said it is working to restore the systems as quickly as possible, while the underlying cause of the outage has yet to be identified.
Screens went blank and station announcement systems stopped working, according to public broadcaster VRT. The disruption hit both the information displays and the station announcement systems, the broadcaster reported.
Infrabel spokesperson Frederic Petit said an IT outage caused the disruption, but the root cause is still unknown.
Infrabel said it is working to restore the systems as quickly as possible, while the underlying cause of the outage has yet to be identified.
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