Italy Says Zelenskyy Lied on Libya Attack Coordination
(MENAFN) Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani on Friday accused Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of misstating the facts about coordinating attacks in Libya, saying allies were never told in advance.
"There has never been any coordination, even the (Ukrainian) Foreign Minister (Andrii Sybiha) said so, saying that they will discuss the future with their allies," Tajani told reporters.
He was responding to an interview Zelenskyy gave to the BBC, published Friday, in which the Ukrainian leader said Kyiv had coordinated attacks on Russian ships with countries whose territorial waters or infrastructure were involved.
Tajani rejected that account, saying "none of us" had been informed of the operations. No one knew anything about what Ukrainian forces were doing in Libya, he added.
"So, what Zelensky said is not true," Tajani said.
On Tuesday, Tajani voiced concern over recent military operations in eastern Libya claimed by Ukraine, stressing the need to keep the Russia-Ukraine war from spreading into the Mediterranean.
Naval drones struck a Russian warship docked at the Benghazi naval base before dawn Sunday, injuring 10 people. A separate attack hit a cargo vessel off the coast of Benghazi later the same day.
Zelenskyy said Monday that Kyiv was behind the operations. He said Ukrainian forces sank the Russian corvette Merkury and struck the cargo vessel MV Angara, which he claimed Moscow used to transport weapons.
Libya's eastern-based government filed a complaint with the UN General Assembly and Security Council, seeking an international investigation. The Tripoli-based Government of National Unity also condemned the attacks, demanded an explanation from Ukraine and rejected the use of Libyan territory and waters for foreign military operations.
"There has never been any coordination, even the (Ukrainian) Foreign Minister (Andrii Sybiha) said so, saying that they will discuss the future with their allies," Tajani told reporters.
He was responding to an interview Zelenskyy gave to the BBC, published Friday, in which the Ukrainian leader said Kyiv had coordinated attacks on Russian ships with countries whose territorial waters or infrastructure were involved.
Tajani rejected that account, saying "none of us" had been informed of the operations. No one knew anything about what Ukrainian forces were doing in Libya, he added.
"So, what Zelensky said is not true," Tajani said.
On Tuesday, Tajani voiced concern over recent military operations in eastern Libya claimed by Ukraine, stressing the need to keep the Russia-Ukraine war from spreading into the Mediterranean.
Naval drones struck a Russian warship docked at the Benghazi naval base before dawn Sunday, injuring 10 people. A separate attack hit a cargo vessel off the coast of Benghazi later the same day.
Zelenskyy said Monday that Kyiv was behind the operations. He said Ukrainian forces sank the Russian corvette Merkury and struck the cargo vessel MV Angara, which he claimed Moscow used to transport weapons.
Libya's eastern-based government filed a complaint with the UN General Assembly and Security Council, seeking an international investigation. The Tripoli-based Government of National Unity also condemned the attacks, demanded an explanation from Ukraine and rejected the use of Libyan territory and waters for foreign military operations.
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