Eisenkot Offers to Work With Any Party Backing His 4 Principles
(MENAFN) Eisenkot said he has repeatedly made clear that, since receiving the mandate to form a government, he is willing to cooperate with any party or elected official who accepts the four principles he laid out. His message comes as negotiations with potential partners continue to unfold.
On Thursday, Israel's public broadcaster KAN reported progress in the negotiations between Yashar and the ultra-Orthodox United Torah Judaism alliance, which followed preliminary understandings on legislation governing the military conscription of ultra-Orthodox Jews.
KAN added that two religious leaders of Degel HaTorah, one of the alliance's main constituent parties, had given their approval for negotiations with Eisenkot to continue, according to the report. The report points to movement in the talks.
On Thursday, Israel's public broadcaster KAN reported progress in the negotiations between Yashar and the ultra-Orthodox United Torah Judaism alliance, which followed preliminary understandings on legislation governing the military conscription of ultra-Orthodox Jews.
KAN added that two religious leaders of Degel HaTorah, one of the alliance's main constituent parties, had given their approval for negotiations with Eisenkot to continue, according to the report. The report points to movement in the talks.
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