MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Kyrgyzstan's Deputy Minister of Economy and Commerce Mederbek Tumanov met with representatives of a Green Climate Fund (GCF) mission and the Green Financing Fund on November 27, 2026, to discuss green financing and climate investment, according to the ministry's press service.

During the meeting, Tumanov outlined the country's key policy priorities for sustainable economic development, highlighting energy efficiency, renewable energy development, sustainable agriculture, and the attraction of climate investment. The sides also discussed the ministry's efforts to create favorable conditions for business development and the implementation of environmentally oriented projects.

Particular attention was given to the implementation of Kyrgyzstan's Green Taxonomy, the development of green financing mechanisms, and the strengthening of the institutional capacity of the Green Financing Fund.

The discussions also covered opportunities to secure technical and financial support from the GCF for national climate initiatives, prepare investment projects, and develop partnerships with national financial institutions.

The meeting concluded with a mutual understanding of practical steps to advance cooperation, including engagement with international partners and relevant organizations in Kyrgyzstan.

The Ministry of Economy and Commerce reaffirmed its readiness to coordinate joint efforts within its mandate to develop sustainable financing and strengthen the country's climate resilience.