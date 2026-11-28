MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Nov 28 (IANS) DMK President and former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Saturday described the incorporation of the party's key demands in the revised delimitation Bill as a major victory for Tamil Nadu and other southern states, as he announced support for the proposed legislation in Parliament.

Stalin said the two principal demands raised by the DMK while opposing the delimitation Bill in April had been incorporated in writing in the revised legislation, marking the success of the party's sustained struggle for fair delimitation since 2024.

The DMK formally adopted a resolution supporting the revised Bill at a meeting of its Members of Parliament chaired by Stalin at the party headquarters, Anna Arivalayam, here on Saturday.

The decision assumes significance ahead of the special session of Parliament beginning on November 30, during which the Centre is expected to introduce the revised legislation.

Stalin said the proposed Bill provides for a uniform 50 per cent increase in parliamentary constituencies across all states based on the 1971 population figures, thereby addressing concerns over the political representation of southern states.

Urging political stakeholders to examine the issue objectively without being swayed by emotions, he said the consequences of missing an opportunity to secure such a delimitation framework should be carefully considered.

The former Chief Minister maintained that the decision was taken after thoroughly examining the provisions of the revised legislation and assessing their long-term implications for Tamil Nadu and other southern states.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, senior DMK leader and Lok Sabha member Dayanidhi Maran said the Centre had accepted the party's demand to maintain the existing proportionate representation of states in the Parliament.

Maran said the proposed uniform increase in parliamentary seats would protect the rights of southern states for the next 25 years while facilitating the implementation of women's reservation.

Dismissing suggestions that the decision indicated a political rapprochement with the BJP, Maran asserted that the DMK remained consistent in its ideological commitments and political policies.

"This is not an alliance with the BJP; we are standing up for our state's interests," he said, emphasising that the DMK would never support any measure detrimental to Tamil Nadu.

The DMK's decision marks a significant political development in the ongoing national debate over delimitation, parliamentary representation and the protection of federal interests, as the Centre seeks broader political consensus for the proposed legislation.