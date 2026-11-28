MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 28 (IANS) CPI National Secretary D. Raja on Saturday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of using the issue of women's reservation to play "manipulative tricks", alleging that the ruling party's primary objective was to push delimitation and change the character and composition of the Parliament.

The BJP-led Central government is expected to introduce the proposed legislation during the special session of Parliament beginning November 30.

Raja made the remarks as the INDIA bloc convened a meeting here on Saturday to discuss the revised Delimitation Bill and review its provisions. The meeting is aimed at discussing the concerns of opposition parties and arriving at a common strategy to address the proposed legislation in Parliament.

Speaking to IANS, Raja said, "The INDIA bloc meeting is being held. Our party representatives are going, and let us see what the discussion will be, what kind of discussion takes place and how the issues are going to be addressed, because the BJP is playing all its manipulative tricks in the name of women's reservation. But its focus is on delimitation, changing the character of Parliament and the form of Parliament. Let us wait and see."

CPI leader Annie Raja also underlined the need for opposition parties to deliberate collectively and formulate a common strategy in response to the new legislation brought by the government.

Speaking to IANS, Annie Raja said: "Now the government has brought a new Bill, and it is necessary that, as a group and as the INDIA bloc, we sit together and formulate a common strategy to address it in Parliament. That is why this meeting is taking place. Each party has its own position, and that is true, so all parties will put forward and express their respective positions."

She further stressed that while individual parties within the alliance might have different views on certain aspects of the proposed legislation, the INDIA bloc would need to arrive at a collective position on the issue.

"When it comes to the INDIA bloc as a group, naturally, we will take a common position because it is a very crucial issue. We cannot be divided, and we need to stand together. That is why, in any case, now that a new Bill has been brought, the INDIA bloc, as a group, will have to discuss the matter, take a decision and decide on a common course of action," she added.