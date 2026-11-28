MENAFN - IANS) Ahmedabad, Nov 28 (IANS) The Ahmedabad Crime Branch's Economic Offences Wing (EOW) has registered a cheating case against two men accused of taking Rs two crore from a Bhavnagar-based family on the promise of expediting the resolution of a long-pending dispute over ancestral land, but failing to return Rs 1.48 crore of the amount.

The accused have been identified as Vishnubhai Chaudhary and his son Akash, both residents of Ishwarpura Badpura in Mansa taluka of Gandhinagar district.

The case was registered at the Detection of Crime Branch (DCB) police station under Sections 316(5) and 54 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), following a complaint by Atmarajsinh Zala, 51, an Ahmedabad resident originally from Surendranagar district.

According to the complaint, Zala's ancestor, late Kalubha Zala, served as the commander of the army of the erstwhile Bhavnagar State. In recognition of his services, the State had granted him land bearing Survey Nos. 461 and 462 in Vadva of Bhavnagar.

The land was subsequently declared government property, prompting the family to initiate civil proceedings.

During the pendency of the litigation, Vishnubhai Chaudhary allegedly approached the complainant's family and offered to act as an agent to expedite the resolution of the land dispute.

An agreement was executed on March 28, 2014, between Chaudhary's son Akash and the legal heirs of Kalubha Zala. The accused allegedly received Rs two crore between December 2013 and April 7, 2014, for the work.

Of this, Rs 1.13 crore was transferred through the bank account of Tulsibhai Patel, a friend of the complainant's father, to the accused persons' accounts and their company, Matuvandana Enterprise Pvt Ltd, while Rs 87 lakh was paid in cash.

However, the land dispute remained unresolved. On August 2, 2017, Vishnubhai Chaudhary executed a cancellation deed for the earlier agreement in the complainant's name at Vastrapur area in Ahmedabad.

He returned Rs 46 lakh and promised to repay the remaining Rs 1.54 crore on behalf of the deceased ancestor's family. The accused subsequently issued cheques totalling Rs 79 lakh, but they were returned unpaid when presented to the bank.

Following this, they allegedly assured the complainant that the money would be returned shortly or that an alternative property would be provided.

They also transferred Rs 2.35 lakh through a bank account to reassure him. Despite repeated follow-ups, the accused allegedly failed to repay Rs 1,51,65,000 and continued making verbal promises to delay repayment.

On October 1, Vishnubhai Chaudhary allegedly entered into another agreement promising repayment and issued four cheques totalling Rs 18 lakh. While a cheque for Rs three lakh was cleared, the remaining cheques were returned unpaid when presented on their respective dates.

The complainant alleged that the accused, acting in collusion, had obtained the money by promising to resolve the ancestral land dispute but failed to fulfil their commitment or return the outstanding amount.

After accounting for the payments made, the outstanding amount was Rs 1,48,65,000. The EOW registered the case against the father-son duo under the relevant provisions of the BNS. Further investigation is underway.