MENAFN - IANS) Jammu, Nov 28 (IANS) Defence Minister Rajnath Singh arrived here on Saturday to lead BJP's 'Loktantra Bachao, Arajakta Hatao' (Save Democracy, Eradicate Anarchy) Padyatra in the city.

Rajnath Singh is also scheduled to address a public rally here today. Lt Governor, Manoj Sinha welcomed the Defence Minister at Jammu Airport today morning.

Sinha wrote on X, "Welcomed Hon'ble Raksha Mantri Shri @rajnathsingh Ji at Jammu Airport today."

BJP leaders said the Padyatra is scheduled near the Radio Station at Panjtirthi Chowk and will end at Parade Ground near Brahman Sabha. Rajnath Singh will later address a public gathering at Parade Ground, and J&K BJP President and Rajya Sabha MP Sat Sharma will preside. Party leaders and workers from across Jammu and Kashmir are expected to attend.

Explaining the purpose of the rally, BJP leaders said it was part of a series of programmes being organised across the country to strengthen democratic values and counter what the BJP describes as an atmosphere of chaos created by the Congress over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

BJP leaders alleged that the Congress had attempted to create confusion over the SIR process by raising the issue at different places across the country.

“Congress has tried to create an atmosphere of chaos throughout the country over the SIR process. It started in Delhi, and they went to different places across various states.

At such a time, party workers felt the need to convey that democracy in this country must be protected and that the atmosphere of chaos needs to be eliminated”, a senior BJP leader said. After the aggressive youth protests at Jantar Mantar in Delhi, the BJP has activated its ground-level cadre to counter the anti-BJP campaign.

After the Jammu programme, Rajnath Singh is scheduled to travel to Pune for a two-day visit on November 28 and 29.