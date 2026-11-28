Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh)[India], November 28 (ANI): Samajwadi Party (SP) MPs Awadhesh Prasad and Ramji Lal on Saturday strongly opposed the Centre's proposed delimitation plan, with Prasad terming the bill“very dangerous” and saying it was not in the country's interest, while Ramji Lal accused the government of undermining parliamentary democracy and attempting to redraw constituencies to suit its own interests. Speaking to reporters, Awadhesh Prasad said the draft of the delimitation bill should be made available before any discussion on its provisions.“Let the delimitation bill come before the House. It will be discussed after its draft is made available. Until then, there is no point in discussing its provisions. The proposed delimitation bill is very dangerous, and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s intentions behind it are not in the interest of the country. The opposition to the bill is being raised in the national interest, and all opposition parties should unite on this issue,” he said. Prasad also said that the SP was fully prepared for the upcoming elections and that its national president had already released the party's manifesto, which addressed the interests of all sections of society, including youth, farmers and women. Meanwhile, SP MP Ramji Lal alleged that the government had not consulted the Opposition before taking the decision on delimitation. He said the ruling party had earlier held all-party meetings and consulted leaders of different political parties on important matters, but was now weakening parliamentary traditions.“The ruling party earlier used to consult the Opposition on various matters. All-party meetings were convened, and sometimes presiding officers also consulted leaders of different political parties. However, they are now strangling parliamentary democracy and destroying established democratic traditions. It appears that they do not believe in parliamentary democracy,” he said. Questioning the government's approach to women's reservation, Ramji Lal said the Women's Reservation Bill had been passed unanimously by Parliament and asked why the government had not implemented it.“In the name of delimitation, the government simply wants to redraw constituencies to suit its own interests. There is nothing beyond that,” he added. On the BJP's two-day meeting in Delhi, Prasad said it was natural for political parties to hold meetings ahead of elections. Ramji Lal said deciding the venue and agenda of its meetings was the BJP's own responsibility. (ANI)

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