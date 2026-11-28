Balochistan [Pakistan], November 28 (ANI): Baloch activist Farah Baloch has appealed to human rights organisations, students, lawyers, journalists and the international community to raise their voices for the safe and immediate release of Mahjabeen Baloch, a polio-affected student who has allegedly been subjected to enforced disappearance in Balochistan.

In a video statement shared on X, Baloch activist Farah Baloch announced that Baloch Voice for Justice would organise an X campaign on November 29, 2026, demanding Mahjabeen's safe recovery and urging authorities to disclose her whereabouts. According to Baloch Voice for Justice, Mahjabeen, a student from Basima, was allegedly taken into custody by Pakistani security forces from Quetta Civil Hospital on May 29, 2025. The organisation said she has remained missing since the incident, with no information about her whereabouts.

Describing enforced disappearance as a grave violation of human rights and a crime against humanity, Farah Baloch urged people from all walks of life to participate in the online campaign and amplify the demand for Mahjabeen's release. "If you have any trust in humanity, please support my campaign on November 29 and use my hashtag as much as possible so that Mahjabeen Baloch can be released," Farah said in her video appeal. She specifically called upon human rights and women's rights organisations, student groups, lawyers, journalists and activists to join the campaign and draw attention to the case.

Pakistan continues to face serious allegations over enforced disappearances and extrajudicial killings, particularly in regions such as Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Human rights groups, including Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch, have repeatedly raised concerns about missing activists, students, and political workers allegedly taken by security agencies without legal process. Families of the missing persons often stage protests demanding information about their loved ones. Rights organisations claim many victims are later found dead, while authorities deny involvement. The issue has triggered international concern, with calls for transparent investigations, accountability, and protection of human rights in the affected regions. (ANI)