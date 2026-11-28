Peruvian police are investigating a planned-looking armed robbery in Callao in which an Indian man and a Peruvian woman were shot on way to airport. The victims were likely followed and as cops analyse mobile phones reportedly thrown into a ravine.

An Indian man and a Peruvian woman were injured when armed robbers ambushed their vehicle on the Costa Verde highway in Callao, Peru, after more than 30 shots were fired. Police are examining discarded mobile phones, vehicles and CCTV footage to identify those involved. No arrests had been reported in updates available on November 28.

The victims were identified as 29-year-old Indian national Vijay Pagrani Iza and 35-year-old Peruvian woman Mari Nataly Miranda Espinoza. They were travelling towards Jorge Chavez International Airport when the attack took place at around 6.30 am on Friday, November 27, near the Santa Rosa exit in La Perla.

Several vehicles blocked the road and trapped their black Jeep. Hooded men got out, surrounded the vehicle and fired repeatedly at its windows and body. More than 30 shots were reported. The attackers forced open the doors, pulled an occupant out and removed bags and packages before escaping.

Both victims suffered gunshot injuries and were taken to San Judas Tadeo Clinic in San Miguel. They were reported to be in a stable condition and out of danger. Police traced them through nearby clinics after finding blood at the scene.

#LOÚLTIMO #URGENTE | La Perla, Callao: Sucede ahora, se habla de un asalto

Información preliminar... Roger García (@Aderly) November 27, 2026

Police suspect victims were followed

General Olger Benavides, head of the Callao Police Region, said the main line of investigation was robbery and assault. He told local media that preliminary evidence suggested the victims had been followed and that the operation appeared to have been planned.

Police accounts put the number of attackers at at least seven, while other estimates suggested around ten. They reportedly used more than three vehicles to block the victims' route and help the group escape. Investigators are reviewing security camera recordings to trace the vehicles and reconstruct the suspects' movements.

One key lead is three mobile phones allegedly thrown down towards the Costa Verde cliff during the getaway. Benavides said specialist officers would recover and examine the devices. Investigators hope they could help identify their owners and establish whether they were used to coordinate the robbery.

Police are also checking vehicles linked to the attack. A Nissan with registration number B6H-624 has been reported as having previous records linked to a 2011 road collision, an attempted homicide investigation in 2024 and a case involving the manufacture or supply of weapons and explosives. Investigators still need to establish who was using it and whether its occupants were involved.

In La Perla, Callao (#Peru), a group of at least seven armed individuals intercepted two vehicles on a stretch of the Costa Verde, sparking a shootout with a black armored Jeep SUV bearing license plate D8B-463 that was heading to Jorge Chávez Airport.

Those affected were 35-year-old Mari Nataly Miranda Espinoza and 29-year-old Indian national Vijay Pagrani Iza; the criminals made off with suitcases and bags containing gold bars, and police found cell phones that had been thrown over the cliff during the escape.

The robbery involved eight vehicles, according to initial reports, caused panic in the area, and is under investigation by the PNP.

— Siraj Noorani (@sirajnoorani) November 28, 2026

WATCH: Masked gunmen BOX IN an armored Jeep on a coastal highway in Lima, Peru, pour bullets into it in daylight, then flee on foot with a bag.

> Happened around 6:30 AM Friday on the Costa Verde in Callao; local outlets count 40+ bullet impacts

> 2 people wounded, per police reports; the crew was reportedly after gold bars

> Police launched a manhunt

via @martinluma

-per América TV/N60

— James Reichert (@_jamesreichert) November 27, 2026

What did the robbers take?

The contents of the stolen bags remain unclear. Initial reports suggested the robbers may have targeted gold or jewellery packages. However, a relative of the victims told reporters that the bags contained clothes. Police have not confirmed what was taken or its value.

Another detail under investigation is a firearm found inside the attacked vehicle, reportedly listed as stolen in 2023. Police are examining this alongside other evidence. The investigation remains ongoing, and authorities have not publicly identified or arrested any suspects.