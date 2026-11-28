EU's Kos Says Western Balkans Entry Hinges on Reforms
(MENAFN) Bringing the Western Balkans into the EU serves the bloc's own interests, European Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Kos said Friday, stressing that each country's path to membership will depend on its own reforms.
Speaking at a joint news conference with Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama, Kos said the EU remains determined to push enlargement forward and deepen the region's integration. Progress, she said, will increasingly turn on how well each country carries out reforms.
"We see that enlargement is on the move. But we also see that the Western Balkans is also on the move," Kos said.
The long-standing practice of the six Western Balkan countries advancing together is gradually fading, she added. The EU is shifting toward a merit-based approach in which countries that deliver reforms move ahead and those that do not cannot expect the same progress.
"More than ever, individual political choices will determine how quickly each country moves towards the EU," she said, noting strong support among EU member states for this approach.
According to Kos, the bloc aims to open more parts of its single market to candidate countries, including energy and transport, while expanding cooperation on digital technologies. The European Commission will launch a gradual integration dialogue with each candidate country in the first half of next year, focused on deepening cooperation and bringing candidates closer to EU institutions and policies. Kos said gradual integration could also strengthen the EU's security and economic security.
Albania could close accession chapters next year
On Albania's own prospects, Kos said the country could close all accession negotiation chapters next year if it keeps implementing the required reforms. Progress will also depend on securing the necessary backing from EU member states, she stressed.
Albania could be close to completing its accession negotiations by this time next year, Kos said, potentially opening the way to the next stages of the membership process.
Speaking at a joint news conference with Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama, Kos said the EU remains determined to push enlargement forward and deepen the region's integration. Progress, she said, will increasingly turn on how well each country carries out reforms.
"We see that enlargement is on the move. But we also see that the Western Balkans is also on the move," Kos said.
The long-standing practice of the six Western Balkan countries advancing together is gradually fading, she added. The EU is shifting toward a merit-based approach in which countries that deliver reforms move ahead and those that do not cannot expect the same progress.
"More than ever, individual political choices will determine how quickly each country moves towards the EU," she said, noting strong support among EU member states for this approach.
According to Kos, the bloc aims to open more parts of its single market to candidate countries, including energy and transport, while expanding cooperation on digital technologies. The European Commission will launch a gradual integration dialogue with each candidate country in the first half of next year, focused on deepening cooperation and bringing candidates closer to EU institutions and policies. Kos said gradual integration could also strengthen the EU's security and economic security.
Albania could close accession chapters next year
On Albania's own prospects, Kos said the country could close all accession negotiation chapters next year if it keeps implementing the required reforms. Progress will also depend on securing the necessary backing from EU member states, she stressed.
Albania could be close to completing its accession negotiations by this time next year, Kos said, potentially opening the way to the next stages of the membership process.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment