42 Women, Girls Killed in Houthi Attacks in Taiz
(MENAFN) Houthi shelling and sniper fire killed 42 women and girls and injured 161 others across several districts of Taiz province between Aug. 10 and Nov. 17, the province said Friday.
The office said the figures show the scale of attacks on women in the province, which have also displaced tens of thousands of women amid continued military escalation. It blamed the Houthis for violations against women and girls, including direct shelling, sniper attacks and killings.
Renewed military escalation
Fighting between Yemeni government forces and the Houthis has intensified since July, particularly in Taiz, Lahj and Marib provinces. The surge has shattered the relative calm Yemen had enjoyed since April 2022, deepening an already severe humanitarian crisis amid continued fighting and displacement.
Yemen has been engulfed in conflict since the Houthis seized the capital Sanaa and several provinces in September 2014. A Saudi-led Arab coalition intervened in March 2015 in support of the country's internationally recognized government.
The office said the figures show the scale of attacks on women in the province, which have also displaced tens of thousands of women amid continued military escalation. It blamed the Houthis for violations against women and girls, including direct shelling, sniper attacks and killings.
Renewed military escalation
Fighting between Yemeni government forces and the Houthis has intensified since July, particularly in Taiz, Lahj and Marib provinces. The surge has shattered the relative calm Yemen had enjoyed since April 2022, deepening an already severe humanitarian crisis amid continued fighting and displacement.
Yemen has been engulfed in conflict since the Houthis seized the capital Sanaa and several provinces in September 2014. A Saudi-led Arab coalition intervened in March 2015 in support of the country's internationally recognized government.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment