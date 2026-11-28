Aspire Zone Foundation to Launch the First Edition of the “K7 – Khalifa Challenge” in Partnership with Erada Fitness
(MENAFN- MENAFNEditorial) Aspire Zone Foundation has announced the launch of the first edition of the “K7 – Khalifa Challenge”, in partnership with Erada Fitness as the technical partner. The announcement was made during a press conference held on Thursday, 26 November 2026, at The Torch Hotel, where details of the competition were unveiled. The event will take place on 29 and 30 January 2027 in the area surrounding Khalifa International Stadium, near the 3-2-1 Qatar Olympic and Sports Museum.
The competition reflects Aspire Zone Foundation’s ongoing efforts to develop and diversify its sporting events and encourage members of the community to adopt a healthy and active lifestyle. It offers a sporting experience that combines challenge and competition while providing opportunities for participants with different fitness levels.
The competition combines running with functional fitness exercises. Participants will complete six 700-metre runs, each followed by a fitness station, before taking on the final Spiral Run. The course covers almost 6 kilometres in total and is designed to test participants’ endurance, strength, speed and overall fitness.
The competition will feature individual categories for men and women, as well as pairs categories for men’s pairs and women’s pairs. A dedicated women-only session will also offer individual and pairs categories. Participants must be at least 16 years old. Pairs must be made up of participants of the same gender. The top Qatari finishers in each category will also be recognised.
The event is expected to attract athletes, fitness enthusiasts and amateur and experienced competitors, offering participants an opportunity to test their abilities in a competitive sporting environment.
Commenting on the occasion, Mr. Salah Al Yahri, Venue Operations Manager at Aspire Zone Foundation, said:
“We are pleased to organize the first edition of the K7 – Khalifa Challenge in partnership with Erada Fitness, as part of Aspire Zone Foundation’s commitment to delivering distinctive sporting events that promote a culture of sport and physical activity within the community. Through this competition, we aim to offer a different sporting experience that combines running and functional fitness exercises, giving participants the opportunity to test their abilities and push their limits in an organized and motivating environment. The event also represents a valuable addition to the sporting calendar hosted at our facilities, and we look forward to making this first edition a successful launch for a competition that will attract even more participants in the years ahead.”
Mr. Khalid Nabina, Technical Director of the Competition at Erada Fitness, said:
“We have designed the competition around a format that combines running with functional fitness exercises, creating a comprehensive challenge that requires participants to demonstrate strength, endurance and the ability to manage their physical effort. The course includes seven fitness stations, each following a 700-metre run, and concludes with the Spiral Run. This format makes the event a sporting experience that requires physical preparation, focus and commitment. We look forward to welcoming participants and delivering a competition defined by challenge and sportsmanship, while offering everyone the opportunity to enjoy a unique sporting experience.”
The event will take place on 29 and 30 January 2027. Registration opens on 27 November 2026, and further details regarding participation will be announced through Aspire Zone Foundation’s official channels.
The competition reflects Aspire Zone Foundation’s ongoing efforts to develop and diversify its sporting events and encourage members of the community to adopt a healthy and active lifestyle. It offers a sporting experience that combines challenge and competition while providing opportunities for participants with different fitness levels.
The competition combines running with functional fitness exercises. Participants will complete six 700-metre runs, each followed by a fitness station, before taking on the final Spiral Run. The course covers almost 6 kilometres in total and is designed to test participants’ endurance, strength, speed and overall fitness.
The competition will feature individual categories for men and women, as well as pairs categories for men’s pairs and women’s pairs. A dedicated women-only session will also offer individual and pairs categories. Participants must be at least 16 years old. Pairs must be made up of participants of the same gender. The top Qatari finishers in each category will also be recognised.
The event is expected to attract athletes, fitness enthusiasts and amateur and experienced competitors, offering participants an opportunity to test their abilities in a competitive sporting environment.
Commenting on the occasion, Mr. Salah Al Yahri, Venue Operations Manager at Aspire Zone Foundation, said:
“We are pleased to organize the first edition of the K7 – Khalifa Challenge in partnership with Erada Fitness, as part of Aspire Zone Foundation’s commitment to delivering distinctive sporting events that promote a culture of sport and physical activity within the community. Through this competition, we aim to offer a different sporting experience that combines running and functional fitness exercises, giving participants the opportunity to test their abilities and push their limits in an organized and motivating environment. The event also represents a valuable addition to the sporting calendar hosted at our facilities, and we look forward to making this first edition a successful launch for a competition that will attract even more participants in the years ahead.”
Mr. Khalid Nabina, Technical Director of the Competition at Erada Fitness, said:
“We have designed the competition around a format that combines running with functional fitness exercises, creating a comprehensive challenge that requires participants to demonstrate strength, endurance and the ability to manage their physical effort. The course includes seven fitness stations, each following a 700-metre run, and concludes with the Spiral Run. This format makes the event a sporting experience that requires physical preparation, focus and commitment. We look forward to welcoming participants and delivering a competition defined by challenge and sportsmanship, while offering everyone the opportunity to enjoy a unique sporting experience.”
The event will take place on 29 and 30 January 2027. Registration opens on 27 November 2026, and further details regarding participation will be announced through Aspire Zone Foundation’s official channels.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment