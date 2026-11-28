Turkish Stocks Surge 2.18 Percent as BIST 100 Hits 10,977
(MENAFN) Türkiye's benchmark stock index jumped 2.18% on Friday, closing the week at 10,977.01 points.
Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 index opened the day at 10,737.18 points and gained 233.90 points from Thursday's close. It swung between an intraday low of 10,615.74 and a high of 11,046.28.
The index's market value stood at about 10.78 trillion Turkish liras ($213.2 billion), with trading volume of 128.5 billion liras ($2.5 billion). Of the stocks on the index, 79 rose and 18 fell compared to the previous close.
In commodities, gold traded at $3,626.75 per ounce and Brent futures at $95.10 as of 1520GMT.
On currency markets, the US dollar was at 50.7865 liras, the euro at 55.6175 liras and the British pound at 66.6195 liras.
Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 index opened the day at 10,737.18 points and gained 233.90 points from Thursday's close. It swung between an intraday low of 10,615.74 and a high of 11,046.28.
The index's market value stood at about 10.78 trillion Turkish liras ($213.2 billion), with trading volume of 128.5 billion liras ($2.5 billion). Of the stocks on the index, 79 rose and 18 fell compared to the previous close.
In commodities, gold traded at $3,626.75 per ounce and Brent futures at $95.10 as of 1520GMT.
On currency markets, the US dollar was at 50.7865 liras, the euro at 55.6175 liras and the British pound at 66.6195 liras.
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