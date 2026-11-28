MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 28 (Petra) – Companies operating in the Kingdom's customs clearance sector have processed one million customs declarations since the beginning of the current year up to November 23, completing all necessary procedures across various customs centers and border crossings.

In a statement to "Petra," Jordan's Association of Owners of Clearance and Transport Companies (AOCTC), Deifallah Abu Aqouleh, stated this volume of declarations, covering exports, imports, and transit goods, was achieved despite the challenges affecting trade, shipping, and supply chains due to regional tensions.

He noted that these firms processed 172,869 declarations for national exports, 348,168 others for goods and materials imported for the local market, and 350,201 went for transit operations.

He added that the firms also handled 31,796 declarations for temporary admission, 20,126 for the re-export of foreign-origin goods, and 16,548 for imports destined for the Aqaba Special Economic Zone, while the remaining declarations were distributed across other customs categories.

He noted that the declarations handled by these firms were distributed as follows: 228,000 declarations across the Aqaba Customs Directorate, passenger terminals, Wadi Araba, and Al-Durra land border crossing.

Meanwhile, he said 213,916 were processed at Omari Customs center, which connects the Kingdom with Saudi Arabia, and 155,600 at the airport cargo terminal and the airport free zone in Amman.

He stated 103,000 customs declarations were processed and completed at Amman Customs center, 89,600 at Jaber Customs center, which connects the country with Syria, and 61,800 at Zarqa Free Zone customs center.

He added that 43,500 customs declarations were processed at E-Commerce Customs center, 28,000 at Sahab Customs center, 20,000 at Al-Karama Customs center, and 16,600 at the Al-Hassan Industrial Estate Customs center.

He valued efforts and facilitations provided by the Jordan Customs Department (JCD) and various security agencies to accelerate operations at customs and border centers, which ensure completion of transactions, whether for the local market or in transit, as quickly as possible.

Noting role of customs clearance companies, he said their facilitations provided to merchants and businesses by expediting clearance procedures and improving logistics services, which has helped facilitate movement of goods while reducing both time and operational costs.

He affirmed efficiency of Jordan Customs Department, in cooperation with various security agencies, in completing transactions, which reflects a "genuine" partnership among all stakeholders in the sector.

He said these entities work as a "unified" team to streamline procedures and overcome obstacles to the movement of goods and trade, all while upholding necessary oversight and safety requirements.

He also noted the government's reform measures and decisions have contributed to simplifying procedures and improving the customs and logistics work environment by re-engineering processes, reducing administrative complexities, and increasing reliance on digital solutions.

He said the development and modernization currently taking place in the customs clearance, transport, and logistics sector align with Economic Modernization Vision, which aims to enhance "competitiveness" of the national economy, improve the business environment, and attract investments.

He noted that the logistics sector serves as a "key" pillar for achieving the vision's goals by supporting trade activity and facilitating the smooth flow of goods between Jordan and its neighboring countries, which consolidates the Kingdom's position as a "regional hub" for business, investment, and services.

A total of currently 467 licensed customs clearance companies are operating in the Kingdom, with 2,000 branches distributed across various customs and border crossings, providing approximately 10,000 job opportunities for Jordanians.

Established in 1982 and registered with the Ministry of Labor, AOCTC aims to serve the sector, address the challenges facing its workers and elevate both the professional standards of the industry and efficiency of its workforce.

//Petra// AG