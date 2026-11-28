Italian Trade Agency Brings Italian Nautical Excellence to Dubai International Boat Show 2026 with 15 Leading Companies
(MENAFN- SOAR PR) Italy ranks as the UAE’s second-largest yacht and boat supplier, holding a 19% market share in the first seven months of 2026, as ITA celebrates 100 years of promoting Made in Italy worldwide.
From world-class craftsmanship to advanced marine engineering, Italy's nautical expertise will take centre stage at Dubai International Boat Show 2026, as the Italian Trade Agency (ITA) brings together 15 Italian companies at the Italian Pavilion. Taking place from 25 to 29 November at Dubai Harbour, the exhibition comes as Italy ranks as the UAE's second-largest supplier of yachts and boats, underscoring the country's established position in one of the region's most important maritime markets.
Italy accounted for 19% of the UAE's yacht and boat imports between January and July 2026, securing its position as the market's second-largest international supplier in the sector. The figures highlight the scale of Italy's presence in the Emirates, where demand for specialist expertise, sophisticated design and advanced marine solutions has created opportunities for Italian manufacturers across the nautical industry.
This year's participation carries additional significance as the Italian Trade Agency celebrates its 100th anniversary, marking a century of connecting Italian businesses with international markets. Under the centenary theme “A Century of Promoting Made in Italy Worldwide”, ITA's presence at Dubai International Boat Show reflects its longstanding mission to champion Italian manufacturing, strengthen international partnerships and create new opportunities for Italian enterprises in strategically important markets.
Lorenzo Fanara, Ambassador of Italy to the UAE, said: “The UAE has firmly established itself as a leading international hub for the maritime and luxury yachting industries, making it a key strategic partner for Italy’s nautical sector. Italy’s position as the UAE’s second-largest supplier of yachts and boats is a testament to the strength of our bilateral trade relations and the international recognition of Italian craftsmanship, innovation and excellence in design.”
At the heart of Italy's participation is a 15-company delegation representing the breadth of the country's nautical supply chain. The Italian Pavilion will bring together manufacturers and specialists offering marine technologies, equipment and tailored solutions, reflecting an industry where longstanding craftsmanship meets advanced production capabilities and continuous innovation.
From precision engineering and specialist components to premium materials and customised marine applications, the participating companies demonstrate the versatility of Italian manufacturing and its ability to meet the diverse requirements of shipbuilders, marine operators and industry professionals.
Valerio Soldani, Italian Trade Commissioner to the UAE and Oman, commented: "Italy's 19% share of the UAE's yacht and boat import market in the first seven months of 2026 demonstrates the significant position our nautical industry holds in the Emirates. For Italian manufacturers, the UAE is not only an important commercial destination but also a gateway to the wider regional maritime sector. As we celebrate 100 years of the Italian Trade Agency, our focus remains firmly on the future. Bringing 15 companies to Dubai International Boat Show is about translating Italy's manufacturing strengths into tangible business opportunities, connecting our companies with regional buyers, distributors and industry partners, and supporting the next chapter of Italian nautical excellence in international markets."
Beyond the exhibition of products and technologies, the Italian Pavilion will serve as a platform for commercial exchange, enabling participating companies to engage directly with regional distributors, shipbuilders, buyers and maritime professionals. These interactions will support the development of new partnerships, facilitate knowledge exchange and strengthen the presence of Italian businesses across the UAE and wider Middle East.
Held at Dubai Harbour from 25 to 29 November 2026, Dubai International Boat Show is a major gathering for the international yachting and maritime industry, bringing together luxury yacht manufacturers, marine equipment specialists, technology providers and industry decision-makers. The event provides a valuable setting for Italian companies to engage with a market recognised for its maritime infrastructure, luxury yachting sector and regional connectivity.
From world-class craftsmanship to advanced marine engineering, Italy's nautical expertise will take centre stage at Dubai International Boat Show 2026, as the Italian Trade Agency (ITA) brings together 15 Italian companies at the Italian Pavilion. Taking place from 25 to 29 November at Dubai Harbour, the exhibition comes as Italy ranks as the UAE's second-largest supplier of yachts and boats, underscoring the country's established position in one of the region's most important maritime markets.
Italy accounted for 19% of the UAE's yacht and boat imports between January and July 2026, securing its position as the market's second-largest international supplier in the sector. The figures highlight the scale of Italy's presence in the Emirates, where demand for specialist expertise, sophisticated design and advanced marine solutions has created opportunities for Italian manufacturers across the nautical industry.
This year's participation carries additional significance as the Italian Trade Agency celebrates its 100th anniversary, marking a century of connecting Italian businesses with international markets. Under the centenary theme “A Century of Promoting Made in Italy Worldwide”, ITA's presence at Dubai International Boat Show reflects its longstanding mission to champion Italian manufacturing, strengthen international partnerships and create new opportunities for Italian enterprises in strategically important markets.
Lorenzo Fanara, Ambassador of Italy to the UAE, said: “The UAE has firmly established itself as a leading international hub for the maritime and luxury yachting industries, making it a key strategic partner for Italy’s nautical sector. Italy’s position as the UAE’s second-largest supplier of yachts and boats is a testament to the strength of our bilateral trade relations and the international recognition of Italian craftsmanship, innovation and excellence in design.”
At the heart of Italy's participation is a 15-company delegation representing the breadth of the country's nautical supply chain. The Italian Pavilion will bring together manufacturers and specialists offering marine technologies, equipment and tailored solutions, reflecting an industry where longstanding craftsmanship meets advanced production capabilities and continuous innovation.
From precision engineering and specialist components to premium materials and customised marine applications, the participating companies demonstrate the versatility of Italian manufacturing and its ability to meet the diverse requirements of shipbuilders, marine operators and industry professionals.
Valerio Soldani, Italian Trade Commissioner to the UAE and Oman, commented: "Italy's 19% share of the UAE's yacht and boat import market in the first seven months of 2026 demonstrates the significant position our nautical industry holds in the Emirates. For Italian manufacturers, the UAE is not only an important commercial destination but also a gateway to the wider regional maritime sector. As we celebrate 100 years of the Italian Trade Agency, our focus remains firmly on the future. Bringing 15 companies to Dubai International Boat Show is about translating Italy's manufacturing strengths into tangible business opportunities, connecting our companies with regional buyers, distributors and industry partners, and supporting the next chapter of Italian nautical excellence in international markets."
Beyond the exhibition of products and technologies, the Italian Pavilion will serve as a platform for commercial exchange, enabling participating companies to engage directly with regional distributors, shipbuilders, buyers and maritime professionals. These interactions will support the development of new partnerships, facilitate knowledge exchange and strengthen the presence of Italian businesses across the UAE and wider Middle East.
Held at Dubai Harbour from 25 to 29 November 2026, Dubai International Boat Show is a major gathering for the international yachting and maritime industry, bringing together luxury yacht manufacturers, marine equipment specialists, technology providers and industry decision-makers. The event provides a valuable setting for Italian companies to engage with a market recognised for its maritime infrastructure, luxury yachting sector and regional connectivity.
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