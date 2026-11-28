MENAFN - Tribal News Network) PESHAWAR: Police arrested three suspected street criminals after separate encounters within the jurisdictions of Rahman Baba and Chamkani police stations, leaving all three suspects injured.

According to Capital City Police, the arrested suspects were identified as Asad, son of Rahmdil; Khan Alam, son of Mir Alam; and Jahangir, son of Shehzada alias Sharif.

Asad originally belongs to Adizai Matani and currently resides in Pabi Dagai, while Khan Alam is a resident of Khattako Pul. Jahangir belongs to Gulbahar and currently lives in Chamkani.

Police said weapons allegedly used in criminal activities were also recovered from the suspects. They added that all three injured suspects were wanted in multiple serious criminal cases and incidents.

Capital City Police said the Operation Street Fight against street crime had been intensified, adding that protecting citizens' lives and property and maintaining peace remained its priorities.