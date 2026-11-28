MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces reported this in its update as of 08:00 on November 28.

Russian forces launched 73 airstrikes, dropping 245 guided aerial bombs. In addition, Russian invaders deployed 7,892 kamikaze drones and carried out 1,948 shelling attacks, including 33 using multiple launch rocket systems.

Russian attacks targeted Vyntorivka, Havrylova Sloboda, Huta, Fotovyzh, Bachivsk, Tovstodubove, Koreniok, Yastrubshchyna, Simeikyne, Brusky, Bezsalivka, Otruba, Volfyne, Pavlivka, Malushyne, Obody, Mala Korchakivka, Korchakivka, Andriivka, Oleksiivka, Ivolzhanske, Kyianytsia, Yunakivka, Luzhky, Khrapivshchyna, Myropillia, Zarichne, Zapsillia, and Neskuchne in the Sumy region. Kyianytsia was hit by an airstrike.

Ukraine's aviation, missile forces, and artillery struck four areas where Russian personnel and military equipment were concentrated, two UAV command posts, and another important Russian facility.

In the North Slobozhanshchyna and Kursk sectors, Russian forces launched one attack, carried out four strikes using nine guided aerial bombs, and conducted 98 shelling attacks.

In the South Slobozhanshchyna sector, Ukraine's Defense Forces repelled five Russian attacks toward Okhrimivka, Varvarivka, and Radkivka.

In the Kupiansk sector, the enemy launched one attack toward Kupiansk.

In the Lyman sector, Russian troops launched four attacks toward Lyman.

In the Sloviansk sector, Russian forces launched seven attacks near Yampil, Ozerne, Kryva Luka, and toward Mykolaivka.

In the Kramatorsk sector, Russian troops conducted no assault operations.

In the Kostiantynivka sector, 12 Russian attacks were recorded. The invaders conducted offensive operations near Kostiantynivka and toward Mykolaipillia, Novopavlivka, and Kucheriv Yar.

In the Pokrovsk sector, Russian forces launched eight attacks, attempting to advance near Hannivka, Chernihivka, Myrne, and Molodetske, and toward Serhiivka and Novopavlivka.

In the Oleksandrivka sector, Russian troops conducted no assault operations.

In the Huliaipole sector, Russian forces launched ten attacks, attempting to advance toward Nove Zaporizhzhia and Dolynka, and near Dobropillia, Hirke, Charivne, and Bilohiria.

Air defenses down 141 of 162 Russian drones launched against Ukraine overnight

In the Orikhiv sector, the enemy launched three assaults near Mala Tokmachka and toward Pavlivka and Lukianivske.

In the Dnipro River sector, Russian troops conducted no assault operations.

No signs of Russian offensive groupings being formed were detected in the Volyn and Polissia sectors.