MENAFN - Nam News Network)

From Wan Muhammad Aslah Wan Razali

CANBERRA, Nov 28 (NNN) -- ASEAN member states must strengthen internal coordination and cooperation to forge a common position and achieve effective and substantive outcomes in negotiations on the South China Sea Code of Conduct (CoC), which have now been extended into 2027.

Honorary Professor Leszek Buszynski of the Strategic and Defence Studies Centre at the Australian National University (ANU) said challenges, including overlapping maritime claims, differing national interests and strategic priorities, as well as intensifying geopolitical rivalries, had complicated efforts to reach a common negotiating position.

Speaking at the Southeast Asia Maritime Media Fellowship (SEA MMF), held here recently, in which this writer participated, he said greater coordination and cooperation among ASEAN member states were also crucial to safeguarding their respective maritime interests and navigating competing priorities.

Bernama reported that Philippine Foreign Secretary Ma. Theresa P. Lazaro said at the 49th ASEAN Summit in Manila this month that, despite having reached provisional agreement on more than 80 per cent of the draft's paragraphs, differences among ASEAN member states involved in the talks and China had hampered efforts to conclude the negotiations within the targeted timeframe.

Buszynski identified three key issues in the negotiations: whether the CoC should be legally binding, its geographical scope and the role of external powers.

“Unless these fundamental differences were resolved, the proposed CoC risked becoming little more than a restatement of the 2002 Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the South China Sea (DOC),” he said.

He also stressed that the CoC should be consistent with the principles and provisions of the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).

He said developments in the South China Sea were increasingly intertwined with wider geopolitical competition and security considerations involving major powers, with implications extending beyond the region.

However, Buszynski cautioned against assuming that avoiding involvement in major power competition would insulate Southeast Asian countries from its consequences.

“Unfortunately, ASEAN countries cannot avoid this. You can't pretend that it's not going on,” he added.

Meanwhile, Prof Dr Michael J. Jensen of the University of Canberra highlighted the growing prevalence of disinformation posed another dimension of maritime security challenges, particularly in shaping public perceptions of territorial disputes and governments' ability to safeguard national interests.

He said governments should examine the political objectives behind disinformation campaigns rather than focus solely on rebutting false narratives.

He added that constantly responding to false narratives could exhaust government resources while inadvertently allowing those behind disinformation campaigns to dictate public discourse.

Instead, Jensen, who is also the deputy director of the Institute for Governance and Policy Analysis at the university, said establishing public confidence through credible and consistent communication would make it more difficult for misleading narratives to gain traction.

“Dealing with disinformation is now part of the daily task of every part of the government,” he said.

He added that governments should also prioritise transparency in communicating their actions to protect national interests, as information had become an integral component of the contemporary security environment.

--NNN