Magnum Dental Clinic Grows Its Dental Team to Serve More Patients in Arjan
(MENAFN- magnum dental clinic) Magnum Dental Clinic has welcomed a DHA-licensed general and cosmetic dentist
Dr Neeraja Varikuti to its Arjan branch, adding to the family and cosmetic dental care available to patients in Al Barsha South.
Dubai: Magnum Dental Clinic has welcomed Dr Neeraja Varikuti, a DHA-licensed general and cosmetic dentist, to its Arjan branch. Her appointment strengthens the branch's general, cosmetic and restorative dental services. It also adds to the clinic's growing team across its four locations in Dubai.
Dr Neeraja brings more than 11 years of clinical experience, over seven of which have been spent practising in the UAE. She began her career at Access Multispecialty Dental Hospital in Hyderabad, India, and moved to Dubai in 2018. Her work covers several areas of dentistry:
preventive and general dentistry
cosmetic treatments such as smile redesigning, professional teeth whitening and veneers
restorative care, including fillings, crowns, bridges and dentures
root canal treatments and extractions
paediatric dental care and orthodontic appliances
Dr Neeraja treats children, adults and elderly patients alike. With her joining, patients in Arjan and the surrounding communities can see one dentist for routine check-ups, cosmetic treatment and restorative care. Families visiting the branch can manage the dental needs of several generations under one roof.
Patients know Dr Neeraja for her gentle, unhurried approach. She places strong emphasis on patient counselling and explains diagnoses and treatment options in clear terms before any work begins. She favours conservative treatment planned for long-term results rather than quick fixes. This matches Magnum Dental Clinic's own practice: every patient receives a written treatment plan, and every clinical decision is justified and explained before a procedure. She consults in English, Hindi and Telugu, which will benefit the diverse community the Arjan branch serves.
She joins the team at Magnum Dental Clinic, which comprises more than 20 DHA-licensed dentists and specialists.
Professional Qualifications and Recognition
Dr Neeraja Varikuti earned her Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS) from Vishnu Dental College, Andhra Pradesh, India, in 2013, and is licensed by the Dubai Health Authority (DHA). She holds certifications in Rotary Endodontics and Porcelain Veneers, among others. These keep her clinical practice in line with current techniques in root canal and cosmetic dentistry.
Her work has been recognised with the Best Dentist Award in 2017 and the Highest Best Reviews Award in 2022.
Dr Neeraja Varikuti to its Arjan branch, adding to the family and cosmetic dental care available to patients in Al Barsha South.
Dubai: Magnum Dental Clinic has welcomed Dr Neeraja Varikuti, a DHA-licensed general and cosmetic dentist, to its Arjan branch. Her appointment strengthens the branch's general, cosmetic and restorative dental services. It also adds to the clinic's growing team across its four locations in Dubai.
Dr Neeraja brings more than 11 years of clinical experience, over seven of which have been spent practising in the UAE. She began her career at Access Multispecialty Dental Hospital in Hyderabad, India, and moved to Dubai in 2018. Her work covers several areas of dentistry:
preventive and general dentistry
cosmetic treatments such as smile redesigning, professional teeth whitening and veneers
restorative care, including fillings, crowns, bridges and dentures
root canal treatments and extractions
paediatric dental care and orthodontic appliances
Dr Neeraja treats children, adults and elderly patients alike. With her joining, patients in Arjan and the surrounding communities can see one dentist for routine check-ups, cosmetic treatment and restorative care. Families visiting the branch can manage the dental needs of several generations under one roof.
Patients know Dr Neeraja for her gentle, unhurried approach. She places strong emphasis on patient counselling and explains diagnoses and treatment options in clear terms before any work begins. She favours conservative treatment planned for long-term results rather than quick fixes. This matches Magnum Dental Clinic's own practice: every patient receives a written treatment plan, and every clinical decision is justified and explained before a procedure. She consults in English, Hindi and Telugu, which will benefit the diverse community the Arjan branch serves.
She joins the team at Magnum Dental Clinic, which comprises more than 20 DHA-licensed dentists and specialists.
Professional Qualifications and Recognition
Dr Neeraja Varikuti earned her Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS) from Vishnu Dental College, Andhra Pradesh, India, in 2013, and is licensed by the Dubai Health Authority (DHA). She holds certifications in Rotary Endodontics and Porcelain Veneers, among others. These keep her clinical practice in line with current techniques in root canal and cosmetic dentistry.
Her work has been recognised with the Best Dentist Award in 2017 and the Highest Best Reviews Award in 2022.
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